The General Federation Four Corners Junior Women’s Club donated a complete set of music bells to Eastside Elementary School in Haines City, Monday, March 27.
Eastside Elementary Principal Elizabeth Munoz and music teacher Rebecca Colon were excited to see the beautiful new bells for music classes.
The GFWC Four Corners raised over $10,000 with their annual charity fashion show held Feb. 10, 2023 at the Lake Eva Event Center.
More than 150 women attended the event.
The event was sponsored by Small World Tours and Cruises, Davenport Ale House, Edward Jones, Edward Widener, Jarrett-Gordon Ford Lincoln, Egg City, Lanzillo Team and Keller Williams of Celebration.
The Carrabba’s Italian Grill of Kissimmee catered the event. Fashions were provided by Chico’s FAS, Inc.
Ladies of the club were escorted by men from Jarrett-Gordon Ford Lincoln.
Vendors included Color Street, Davenport Ale House, Dressed Up Beads, Edward Jones, Gia Glass Art, Hampton Tech, Inc. Imaginal Ventures, Powdazzle and Kassanna, Quilts and More, Small World Tours and Cruises, Tastefully Simple and Weichert Realtors.
Donations will also provide two scholarships for Polk and Osceola high schools and Haines City High School, with needs to be determined.
For more information, visit www.GFWCFourCorners.org.