The FHSAA released girls volleyball district tournament brackets last Wednesday, Sept. 30. Member schools had until Sept. 18 to opt out of the state series, while a blind draw was utilized to determine the initial matchups.
District tournaments begin the week of Oct. 12, with the champion and runner-up advancing to regional play. Saturday (Oct. 10) marks the official end of the regular season for teams competing in the state series, although schools are still permitted to play matches upon elimination from the postseason through Nov. 14.
Here are the results of the blind draw involving area teams:
Haines City vs. Celebration in the Class 7A-District 11 semifinals (TBA); Winter Haven vs. Harmony in the Class 6A-District 15 semifinals at 5 p.m. Oct. 13; Bartow vs. George Jenkins in the Class 6A-District 13 semifinals on Oct. 13; Auburndale vs. Pasco in the Class 5A-District 8 opening round on Oct. 12; Lake Region vs. Auburndale-Pasco winner in the Class 5A-District 8 semifinals on Oct. 13; Lake Wales vs. Lake Gibson in the Class 5A-District 8 opening round on Oct. 12, winner vs. Zephyrhills in the semifinals on Oct. 13; Discovery High vs. Bishop Moore-Montverde Academy winner in the Class 4A-District 10 semifinals on Oct. 13; Frostproof at Lakeland Christian in the Class 3A-District 9 semifinals on Oct. 13; All Saints’ Academy vs. Foundation Academy-CFCA winner in the Class 2A-District 6 semifinals on Oct. 13; and Fort Meade vs. Wildwood in the Class 1A-District 8 semifinals (TBA).