Haines City Parks & Recreation and Miracle Toyota present the Haines City Christmas Parade and Glitter, Glisten and Snow 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Christmas Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. and makes its way to Lake Eva Park (555 Ledwith Ave.). The holiday parade is filled with family friendly floats, dance groups, local organizations and businesses.
The celebration continues with Glitter, Glisten and Snow from 6 to 9 p.m. The 31-foot Christmas tree and thousands of lights add to this festivity. The family holiday movie, The Smurfs Christmas Carol will be shown. Hungry? There will also be food trucks – Top Dog Concessions, The Sweet Spot, Tony’s Italian Ice and more. Enjoy entertainment by some local dance groups.
Shop the arts and craft vendors for some unique Christmas gifts. Word on the street is that even Santa Claus will stop by. Enjoy playing in the snow - an experience unique to Florida.
There may still be some vendor spots available. If interested in joining Glitter, Glisten and Snow you can email the Special Events Coordinator, Abigal Hunter at abigal.hunter@hainescirt.com