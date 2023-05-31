By ALEJANDRO FELIU
Contributing Writer
Global Insurance and Planning Advisors held its grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday (May 25) in Haines City.
Dozens of city and county officials, chamber members and area residents were on hand for the event, which featured a guest appearance by motivational speaker and international artist Zuly Sanguino. “Zuly is a true inspiration to us because she was born with no arms or legs,” said Global Insurance president Ernesto Romero. “She doesn’t see her disability as an issue. She has a great heart.” Sanguino suffers from a rare condition called tetra-amelia syndrome, a genetic condition that affects undeveloped limbs in the womb.
An incredible artist, Sanguino began art college at 18 years old. She then progressed to speaking events, which ultimately led to her sharing her motivational stories around the world. Her artwork often centers around subjects that she is passionate about, especially nature and the environment. She inspires others to have courage to overcome the hurdles they face in life.
Global Insurance and Planning Advisors is a business that supports up-and-coming entrepreneurs and helps the community receive medical insurance benefits and care. “We help the community receive health and life insurance like Medicare, the marketplace, and seniors to receive dental care,” Romero said.
Development of the business began in 2014 with Romero learning, training, and educating himself as an entrepreneur to handle running a business with his partner and vice president Kevin Rodriguez. “I’ve known Ernesto since 2015 when I was in the medical industry,” Rodriguez said. “It’s funny because Ernesto was my manager when I was an agent. We clicked and ever since we have been dreaming.”
Both partners are ready and excited to show the community and their clients how dedicated and robust their business is. “We are basically opening up a one-stop shop to serve the community regardless if you are a senior or young,” Rodriguez said. “We serve the community equally. We treat them like family.” Hopes are high for Global Insurance and Planning Advisors.
Sanguino was ecstatic to be invited to the grand opening and grateful for Romero and Rodriguez to host her. “I wanna see how people’s hearts change,” Sanguino said. “I am very excited and honored to be here.” Romero and Rodriguez gathered with friends and family in front of the building to cut the ribbon.
Both partners took either side of the large scissors and cut the ribbon in half solidifying a new chapter in their lives. “This is the beginning of something special,” Rodriguez said. “This isn’t just another insurance agency. We are building a place to support entrepreneurs and the community.” Global Insurance and Planning Advisors is located at 295 Patterson Rd, Suite 101 in Haines City and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.