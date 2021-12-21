It was a family affair for the Gordons when they participated in the recent Stepping Out For Education dance competition.
When the music stopped and the dancing was over, the three-member-Gordon team took first place in the event held to raise money for the Polk Education Foundation.
Nickeysha Gordon and her parents, Anthony and Shoshanna Gordon, were the trio who earned the top spot.
Stepping Out For Education was held in October at the RP Funding Center. Sponsorships for the event and the money raised by the five couples was a tremendous $109,885.
Months ago, Nickeysha Gordon was approached by Nelson Zenteno about competing. She agreed with one stipulation – that her dad, Anthony, be her partner.
The chances of him agreeing were slim, Zenteno thought. He had asked his friend and boss numerous times over the years only to be turned down. Zenteno himself had competed representing Jarrett Gordon Ford in Davenport at several competitions.
Zenteno should have guessed the response would be different when Anthony’s only daughter asked him.
"I couldn’t tell her no. Out of my mouth I was saying, ‘yes,’ but in my heart I was thinking ‘no,’” Anthony Gordon said. “Just being with her (in the practices and competition) was awesome.”
Stepping Out for Education is an annual fundraiser for the Polk Education Foundation. The Foundation is a direct support organization of the Polk County School Board. According to the Polk Education Foundation website, the foundation aids in the financial needs of many educational programs within the Polk County Schools through private and corporate funds. Over the years, the foundation has raised more than $43 million. This was the 11th year Stepping Out for Education was held.
According to the Gordons, none of them has any dance experience and took the competition seriously. Anthony is an ex pro baseball player and owner of Jarret Gordon Ford. Nickeysha is familiar with dealing positively with nerves since she just passed the Florida Bar exam.
She and her mom, Shoshanna, loved the idea of helping out a good cause but both were nervous. Shoshanna said that all along she thought her husband and daughter’s routine was wonderful and didn’t become part of it until about the seventh week of practice. That’s when the nerves really kicked in for her.
“Although I was happy to be a part of it, I’m glad it’s over,” Shoshanna said.
Her daughter agreed.
“It was really out of my comfort zone to compete,” Nickeysha said. “It was special to do it with my dad and we were the first father/daughter to ever compete - which made it even more special for me.”
Anthony and Nickeysha practiced twice a week for 10 weeks. They danced to Dancing with My Father by Luther Vandross and raised $17,000 for Stepping Out For Education.
In addition to the Gordon’s, other celebrity couples were Tim and Jennifer Adams MacDougall who represented the Bank of Central Florida. They performed the Quick Step, Triple Swing, Peabody, Pasa Doble and the Four Count Swing Medley.
Tony and Adele Camarillo represented the RP Funding Center/city of Lakeland and Publix. They performed the Rumba, Argentine Tango and Bachata.
Brian and Danica Dockery represented Point Doctors Credit Restoration and Kids Need Both, Inc. They performed the Merengue and Samba.
Jonathan Sieg and Kate Wallace represented Lakeland Leads. They performed the Country Two-Step and Salsa.
The Gordons took first, the Adams McDougalls received second place and the Camarillos won third.
The Adams MacDougalls won the People’s Choice Award and raised $28,000 - the most of any of the couples. They also won the Audience Favorite Award voted by the audience the evening of the event.