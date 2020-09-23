Haines City’s Food Truck Marketplace has been going strong for more than a month. Now, it’s time to give it a proper welcome.
The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce are co- sponsoring the Food Truck Marketplace Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. The event takes place Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’ve been very happy with the turnout and diverse array of food trucks we’ve had so far,” said Jane Waters, CRA project manager. “We met with our friends at the chamber and decided it was time to formally commemorate our city’s newest staple.”
Food Truck Marketplace began at Art Alley, located behind Citrus Growers Commerce Bank at 501 E. Main St., on Aug. 14. Each week from Thursday through Sunday, food trucks come to the location from lunchtime until the later parts of the evening.
The Food Truck Marketplace Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will feature food trucks, live entertainment and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations and Haines City City Commission resolutions for wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing will be encouraged.
“It’s exciting to see all the wonderful events, amenities and new businesses that have come to our community in recent years,” said Lana Stripling, executive director of the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce. “With a downtown in Haines City that is becoming more vibrant by the day, this is an exciting time for the Chamber and for Northeast Polk County as a whole.”