Over the last six months, COVID-19 has been life-changing for many business owners at the Cagan Crossings Town Center, located in Clermont in the Four Corners region of Lake County.
“Many of our Town Center businesses have had to change their business model – literally overnight – in many cases,” says Sandra Cagan, Vice President of Cagan Management Group, Inc. “Some of the hardest hit businesses during these times have been our restaurant owners, who have had to abide by the changing government and CDC requirements and altered the way they operate day-to-day.”
Sarah’s Greek Cuisine is a popular family-owned and operated restaurant serving Greek and Mediterranean cuisine in the Town Center since 2013. Owner Sam Deeb also had to alter the way he did business when dine-in was no longer an option for patrons.
As a result, he quickly turned his attention to increasing additional online delivery and take-out service options.
Even during these difficult business times, Sam began giving out gift cards to the front-line employees at the Four Corners Community Health Center and the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Joe H. and Loretta Scott Emergency Room.
“It is truly heart-warming to hear that even while his business is undergoing these stressful times, Sam and his family are still willing to help give back to the healthcare community,” Cagan says. “We want to remind people to please support our local business community. The Town Center has everything from a new grocery store, pharmacy, pet grooming, hair salon, barber, Medicare, insurance, cat and coffee shop, plenty of restaurants and so much more. These small business owners are vital to the economy and they need the support of our community during these times.”
Sarah’s Greek Cuisine is located at 16640 Cagan Crossings Blvd., Suite 305. Call (352) 404-8031 to place a takeout order or have your meal delivered through a variety of online delivery platforms including Grubhub.com, DoorDash.com, UberEats.com and more.