The groundbreaking ceremony for Haines City’s new Ember Dog Park will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The park will be located at 896 Lily Ave. East.
“The city has needed a dog park,” said Vice Mayor Jayne Hall. “Every city has a dog park. We need one.”
The dog park has been a work in progress for quite a while.
“I think it was Deric Feacher even, during his reign, when it started,” Hall said.
Feacher served as Haines City’s City Manager from 2017-2021.
The dog park will have areas for dogs of all sizes to enjoy.
“They’re going to have a large dog park and a small dog park,” said Hall.
Hall, who is currently recovering from a recent medical procedure, isn’t letting her slowed mobility stop her from celebrating at the event.
“I’m an animal lover,” Hall said. “I will be there.”
The dog park is named after Ember, a former fire dog for the Haines City Fire Department.
“Ember was the pitbull that they rescued,” said Hall. “She was the dog that I did the calendar for.”
The calendar that Hall was referring to was a 12-month, 2018 calendar to benefit SPCA Florida.
Hall originally came up with the idea, which the fire department then followed through with. She also made the many outfits that Ember is pictured in.
“The beloved Ember,” Hall said. “Everybody loved that dog. She was so precious.”
Ember was rescued by Haines City Firefighters in 2010 after being found in awful conditions and tied to a tree.
She eventually became the department’s fire dog and became known within the Haines City community.
In November 2018, Ember was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and the fire team had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye to the canine that had brought so much joy to their station.
Her presence, however, has never really left them.
“There’s been a bronze statue of Ember that’s been at Station One that’s going to be moved to the dog park,” said Hall. “It’s currently sitting by the fire station.”
The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 5pm.