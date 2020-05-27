Hurricane Stock Image

While this year may seem like it is going slow, the end of the last hurricane season doesn’t seem so long ago. And our next hurricane season starts soon — June 1.

AccuWeather recently updated their forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and if they are correct, we’re in for a busy season.

They predict we will see a total of 14 to 20 tropical storms and between seven and 11 hurricanes this year — with four to six of those becoming major hurricanes. We’ve already had an early, yet brief appearance from Tropical Storm Arthur, our first of 2020.

If ever there was a year to make absolutely sure you prepared in advance for a possible hurricane, this would be the year.

Please, do not wait until we have a major hurricane bearing down on us to go out and get supplies and necessities. You should be prepared already. If not, now is the time to get prepared — and please, do not hoard items.

It’s recommended that you set aside one gallon of water per person, per day, and enough non-perishable food for each person to last three-to-seven days.

If you run a generator, try to make sure it is secured. Maybe in a fenced-in area, bolted down or chained-up. Make sure it is away from the house, especially open windows, and NEVER run a generator inside of a house.

Be prepared, and be safe everyone.

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.