Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky and his staff have hit the ground running with their grant efforts and the fruits of those efforts are starting to materialize.
“I want to talk a little bit about grants because I think we’ve been behind on grants,” said Elensky during the Haines City City Commission meeting on Aug. 18).
Elensky explained that the city had received the final portion of the American Rescue Plan Act utility grant for use to address infrastructure needs.
The recent receipt was $6.5 million part of a total $13 million ARPA funding to the city.
The city has also been awarded a $25,000 grant from Duke Energy for usage in marketing and economic development.
Elensky’s team also secured a fire equipment grant for $48,807, as well as a fire SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) for $41,000, or roughly the salary of one fire employee.
“I think that’s great work by our team,” Elensky said.
All agenda items, including the consent agenda, were passed with a unanimous 5-0 vote. The sole exception was resolution 22-1685 regarding the preliminary plat for Brentwood Townhomes Phase One, which passed unanimously at 4-0 due to Commissioner Omar Arroyo temporarily stepping out of the commission chambers.
Among those agenda items was approval to purchase a 6-inch bypass pump for the wastewater treatment facility, as well as a 12-inch bypass pump for the wastewater utility division.
“Currently we are spending about $7,240 (per month) to rent what we want to buy for $141,000 and change ($141,424),” said Elensky regarding the 6-inch pump. “We are renting one every week. It’ll save us quite a bit of money.”
The purchase will primarily be paid for from capital budget funds, roughly $125,000, with a minor portion coming from another line item.
“I did notice that this is already a budgeted item,” Haines City Mayor Anne Huffman said.
The 12-inch pump purchase was also approved.
“It’s approximately $80,000 ($80,247) and it is funded in the 2021-2022 budget,” said Elensky.
The pump will be used for operations and maintenance of equipment. It can also be used at master lift stations for emergency bypass.
Two other agenda items, resolutions 22-1689 and 22-1691, dealt with opioid litigation settlements and the transfer of awarded funds to the Polk County Opioid Abatement Plan.
“The purpose of this resolution is to transfer the funds,” said Haines City City Attorney Fred Reilly. “The other municipalities in Polk County are doing the same thing…The funds will be used strictly for opioid abatement.”
There were many agenda items dealing with housing developments in Haines City, which led to continued questions from the commission regarding financial obligation for potential construction of turn lanes.
“I would like to explain a little bit more in depth on your question,” Cassidy Group Land Development Manager Rennie Heath said to commissioners. “When we do a development and it has over 250 lots that are going to be developed, we have to do a major traffic study. If it shows in the traffic study that we have to do a turn lane, either into the development or offsite, those improvements will go in during construction of the subdivision and that is paid for by the developer.”
Commission meetings typically open with the mayor leading those in attendance in the pledge of allegiance following the invocation by a local pastor.
However, Mayor Huffman commented on social media earlier in the week that she would like Haines City veterans to come forward to lead the pledge instead.
That practice went into effect with Thursday night’s meeting.
Tim Nabinger from American Legion Post 34 led the pledge following the opening prayer from Landmark Baptist Church Pastor Barry Parson.
The next Haines City City Commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.