The halls surrounding the commission chamber at Haines City City Hall buzzed with laughter and young chatter prior to the recent City Commission meeting.
Young ballplayers, clad in typical Haines City green and white, filled the chamber with their parents and coaches, leading to a decidedly younger crowd than is typically present for commission meetings.
“Haines City is on the rise in Little League baseball and it’s time to show them off!” said Coach Justin Gorsline.
Haines City Parks and Recreation Director Terrell Griffin called the team to the front of the room for a special presentation of recognition from the city.
The players were all members of the Haines City Little League 8U Machine Pitch All-Stars who emerged as district champions earlier this summer.
“I’m just happy for them,” said longtime youth sports advocate and Commissioner Morris West, before reflecting jokingly on his own days on the diamond. “I didn’t know they had machine pitch. I wish they had that when I was playing ball. It would’ve made me a better ballplayer. I might’ve made the major leagues.”
The audience and dais applauded the young players, who smiled nervously with their championship rings hanging around their necks.
“I was excited to play in my first-ever baseball tournament,” said Gunner Gorsline, 7. “Winning and getting a championship ring was so exciting. I can’t wait to win another one.”
The district tournament was held on June 4 in Poinciana.
“The kids showed up and showed out!” Coach Jason Soles said of the team’s approach during the tournament. “They came to play!”
The players battled the heat and tested their endurance limits during the tournament.
“It was a long day,” said Coach Gorsline. “The tournament started at 8am and the championship game ended at 11:30pm. The kids were all excited (with) it being their first-ever 8U tournament. The coaches did an amazing job keeping them upbeat and mentally focused all day.”
If the youngsters were tired, it didn’t show.
“Every game was a highlight,” Coach Gorsline said. “The game before the championship, the boys turned a double play at home plate to win the game. In the championship game, players like Cayden Francis, Jeddy Calderon and Ethan Koch made amazing plays to keep us in the game. Our strength the whole tournament was hitting and they all showed up.”
The Haines City bats were on fire as the team battled through one of their tournament games without a single strikeout offensively.
“It was phenomenal watching the little guys go,” said Bridget Koch, whose son Ethan was on the team. “They did great.”
The squad played solid defense as well.
“Jeddy Calderon was only five years old,” said Coach Gorsline. “We had to get permission for him to play due to his age. But he made an amazing catch to get the third out playing pitcher to send us into extra innings. He was a huge part of us winning.”
In addition to the tournament title, Haines City also brought home the top individual prize.
“Cayden Francis got the MVP (most valuable player) of the tournament and the game ball,” said Coach Gorsline.
With the close proximity of the tournament in nearby Poinciana, the kids enjoyed plenty of support.
“We had a big turn out,” said Coach Gorsline. “Some of the board members even came to show their support.”
The kids put in the work leading up to the tournament.
“Practice leading up to the tournament was tough, kids were focused and understood what we were going there to do and that was win,” Coach Gorsline said.
Coach Gorsline believes that other factors contributed to their success as well.
“All the dedication the coaches put in with their time to help and get this win was important,” said Coach Gorsline. “I also want to add that we started every game with prayer and ended it the same way because without God none of this would have been possible.”
Being recognized by the city made an impact on the young ballplayers.
“All kids and parents are excited,” said Coach Gorsline prior to the presentation.
The allstar team was coached by Oscar Calderon, Gorsline, Soles, Luis Figueroa and Alex Ramos.
The player roster was comprised of Calderon, Griffin Fairel, Dre Figueroa, Francis, Gorsline, Timothy Green, Levi Hammack, Leo Jaramillo, Koch, Christian Martinez, Sebastian Ramos, Hoyt Soles and Colton Stutz.
The team celebrated together with dinner at Beef O'Brady's following the meeting.