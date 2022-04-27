The Haines City City Commission special meeting scheduled for tonight (Wednesday, April 27) has been canceled.
The special meeting was called for at the end of last week’s City Commission meeting to discuss the fate of current City Manager Edward Dean.
Mayor Morris West called for the removal of Dean during his closing remarks at the regularly scheduled meeting.
“I am recommending tonight that we move forward and consider replacing our city manager,” said Mayor West during last week’s meeting. “It’s not personal, but I think it is time that Haines City moves forward.”
According to an email from City Attorney Fred Reilly to city officials, Dean has retained Tallahassee attorney Louis Jean-Baptiste, Jr. as legal counsel.
Jean-Baptiste has notified the city this morning of Dean’s intent to sue Dean’s intent is allegedly based on whistle-blower claims, charter violations, Government in the Sunshine violations, and a possible civil rights violation claim, according to the email.
The city expects a proposal to initiate settlement negotiations for Jean-Baptiste on Dean’s behalf soon.
Therefore, once a proposal is received, it is expected that the commission will again call a special meeting to review the proposal and call for a vote.
The commissioners were strongly urged by Reilly last Thursday to delay the vote, leading to the scheduling of the special meeting.
“It’s a messy, not so enjoyable, awkward discussion, but you are obligated to make it in public,” said Reilly during last week’s meeting. “The fair thing to do is to put it on the agenda.”
The next regularly schedule City Commission meeting is Thursday, May 5.