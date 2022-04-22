Special meeting set for Wednesday, April 27
The Haines City Commission meeting ended with a bang Thursday night as Mayor Morris West publicly asked for the removal of current City Manager Edward Dean.
“I am recommending tonight that we move forward and consider replacing our city manager,” Mayor West said. “It’s not personal, but I think it is time that Haines City moves forward.”
Mayor West said that he had received several complaints from businesses, developers and residents alike in regard to Dean.
“They say that our city manager doesn’t have an open mind,” said Mayor West, adding that some refuse to meet with the city manager at all. “I can’t work with you if people won’t meet with you.”
Commissioner Anne Huffman quickly agreed.
“I agree with you wholeheartedly that it is time to cut our losses and move on,” Huffman said. “I support removing the city manager with cause…Enough is enough.”
Huffman referred to several ethical and procedural complaints regarding Dean, including an incident with Feltrim developer Garrett Kenny earlier this year in which Dean made inappropriate remarks regarding Kenny, disparaging his character.
The comments resulted in a $475,000 hit to the city. Instead of Haines City receiving $250,000 in coffer dollars from Feltrim, they ended up paying Kenny $225,000.
Huffman said that was just one example of Dean costing the city taxpayer dollars.
“I’m quite sure I’m not the only city commissioner sitting up here that has heard complaints,” Mayor West said.
Huffman and Commissioner Jayne Hall both said they had received complaints as well.
“I just believe that he would be better in a smaller town,” Hall said. “I think we need to get a city manager that can work with everyone.”
Commissioners Horace West and Roy Tyler strongly voiced opposition to Dean’s potential removal.
“We haven’t heard from the person we’ve been hanging out to dry,” said Tyler.
Both remarked that the commission has to allow the city manager to do his job.
“I missed the lynching of Emmett Till, but I think I’m witnessing a second one,” Tyler said. “This turns into a (expletive) show sometimes instead of a commission meeting.”
Tyler said that previous city managers have said that they weren’t able to do their jobs due to overstepping by the commission.
“Where is my due process?” said Dean, who was silent through most of the banter.
“It’s a messy, not so enjoyable, awkward discussion, but you are obligated to make it in public,” said City Attorney Fred Reilly, who firmly urged the commission to delay the vote. “The fair thing to do is put it on the agenda.”
Despite comments from Tyler, Huffman and Horace West to vote Thursday night anyway, Mayor West opted to call a special meeting for the vote to give Dean time to prepare and residents a chance to speak.
The special meeting is set for Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.