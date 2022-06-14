The Haines City All-Stars earned the Poinciana Little League championship going undefeated in the tournament on June 4.
Haines City, Lake Wales, Poinciana, St. Cloud, Dr. Phillips Astros, Delaney Park, and Dr. Phillips Athletics competed in the 8U Machine Pitch Tournament double elimination contest.
“The team practiced so hard the month before the tournament – they earned this (the championship),” said Head Coach Oscar Calderon. “This accomplishment filled me up. I’m so proud of them.”
Assistant Coach Jason Soles agreed with Calderon looking back on their practices.
“During the practices before the championship, we asked the team to give 100 percent. They gave 110 percent,” he said.
The 12 players of the Haines City All-Stars were ages 6 through 8 and were selected from the regular season teams.
It was a long day for Haines City since the tournament started bright and early with the opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. The last out of the last game was after 11 p.m.
Justin Gorsline, assistant coach for Haines City, was the driving force for the creation of the All-Stars and their participation in the championship.
“I wanted the kids to have something at the end of the year,” he said. “The kids want to win.”
He said he saw participating in the tournament as a way of providing that to them. And, he was right.
The All-Stars were on fire at bat and defensively.
The boys beat Melbourne, 9-0, in their first game of the day. The next game was against the Dr. Phillips Athletics who they beat 4-3. Later that afternoon, Delaney was the next to be defeated by Haines City with a score of 8-7. The championship game started at 9:30 p.m. against Dr. Phillips Astros that ended with a score of 7-6.
“Most of the games were close. It was very intense,” Soles said. “Every kid showed up and showed out.”
The MVP of the tournament for Haines City was first baseman Kadin Francis.
“Not only did Kadin play great, but he was also a big motivator of the team,” Gorsline said. “He was pumping up the team all day long.”
The Haines City All-Stars were Jetty Calderon, Griffin Fairel, Dre Figueroa, Kadin Francis, Gunner Gorsline, Timothy Green, Levi Hammack, Leo Jaramillo, Ethan Koch, Christian Martinez, Sebastian Ramos, Hoyt Soles, and Colton Stutz.
They received a championship trophy and rings.