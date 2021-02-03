For artist Victoria Ross, her first step is to hear from the Lord — she says she doesn’t pick up a brush, choose a color or plan a painting until she feels it in her spirit.
Over the past year or so, explains the Haines City resident, God has guided her to create a collection of works that will be on display in an art show title: “Soulful Beauty: Her Power Beyond Control.”
The show will be on display Feb. 1 - Feb. 26 at the Haines City Public Library, in honor of Black History Month.
“The soulful comes from being Black and the beauty represents all women,” Ross said. “As women we take that for granted. We should be thankful we are women … that we are beautiful.”
Victoria and her husband, Victor, have a blended family of seven children who are all talented artists in their own right. However, only one of the children — their 12-year old daughter, De’ja — is being featured as a part of the show.
De’ja, who was born with Asperger's Syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, started pencil drawings of cartoon characters when she was just 5-years-old. Sensing her natural talent, Victoria encouraged her daughter’s abilities. They worked together to create some of the pieces in the show.
Victoria said that she’d give new and up-and-coming artists the same advice that she adheres to before she begins to work with the acrylic paints.
“I seek God first. He leads me and guides me,” she said. “It's all God’s plan and I think you can really see that in the work. He directs my path and He will direct yours.”
Victoria is currently seeking her MBA at Warner University and says she loves Zumba and cooking in her free time.
“I feel blessed because, through my art, I’m able to share my desire for everyone to have peace and joy,” she said.
Jane Waters, the Community Redevelopment Agency Project Manager for the City of Haines City said, “I love to feature strong women when possible and Victoria’s passion and drive is only matched by love and heart for her family.”
A reception for the show will be held Feb. 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Haines City Public Library lobby.