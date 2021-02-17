Growth seems inevitable in northeast Polk and on Feb. 8, City of Haines City staff shared some of the municipality’s growth statistics on the city’s official Facebook page.
In 2020, Haines City had an estimated population growth of four percent.
“While the official numbers of the past U.S. Census are not complete, it is estimated we currently have a population of more than 27,000,” read the post. “This population rise directly affects the housing market and businesses that house and service our population.”
According to city officials, 3,584 building permits were issued in 2020.
Of those, roughly 32 percent (1,162) were specifically for new housing. There are an additional 15,515 new homes in the pipeline at different stages of approval — including 1,800 homes coming to the area near AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital, reported on in last week’s edition of the Four Corners News-Sun.
These permits are applied for, processed, and approved through Haines City’s Permitting and Building Division.
This department includes five employees — one permitting supervisor, three permit technicians and one permit clerk — who managed an average of more than 14 building requests per day in 2020.