A Haines City bank robbery suspect was arrested on Wednesday.
Thomas Wayne Ricks, 55, was charged with robbery with a weapon and robbery with a mask — both first-degree felonies.
Ricks was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at his home on Watson Lane and transported to the Polk County Jail.
According to a Haines City Police Department press release, Ricks entered Citizens Bank & Trust, 36250 U.S. Highway 27, after 11 a.m. on Monday. With his hand in his waistband to insinuate that he was reaching for a weapon, Ricks told the teller to give him money, so that no one would “get hurt,” the press release stated.
He was given cash and left the scene in a white Chrysler minivan.