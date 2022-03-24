Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.