HAINES CITY – Elected commissioners, city staff and residents participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s second aquatic facility on March 9.
The pool will be located in Ben W. Graham Park.
Haines City Mayor Morris L. West has been advocating for the facility since at least 2016, saying that the aquatic facility at the Lake Eva Center is often at capacity and that the city needed a second facility.
Construction at the park, which lies within the city’s Oakland neighborhood, should start in around a week. Construction should be complete by October, city staff said.
The aquatic park will feature an ADA-compliant swimming pool, with water that will increase zero inches in depth to five feet. Toddlers and disabled residents should find it easier to use than a traditional swimming pool.
“The pool will be constructed with a zero-entry feature, which is a gradual slope for a walk-in descent to the pool,” Haines City Communications and Marketing Manager Stephanie Snively said.
Some buildings in the park will also be renovated, including the public bathrooms.
The park will remain open during construction, with construction areas being fenced off.
Fees to use the facility may change this year. Public hearings about the fees should be scheduled over the coming months.
