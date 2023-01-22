A week-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy concluded Saturday, Jan. 21, with a parade featuring more than 60 participants including the NAACP, many African American churches, Haines City and Ridge Community high school and charities. The parade finished with a Unity event at Myers and Wiley Field.
The week kicked off Jan. 15 with a Prayer and Praise service at Lake Eva.
A special project on Monday, Jan. 16, brought together members of Northeast Revitalization Group Inc. and the Haines CRA. Members were sporting some goldish tint on their hands and clothes.
The group of a dozen or so were busy applying a fresh coat of paint to an apartment complex and its mailboxes for low-income families on 12th St. N in Haines City in the spirit of King’s advocacy.
“We just want to have that servant mentality and let the community know we love the community and we love Haines City.” said volunteer Keva Harris.
Resident Brian Chambers, who has lived at the complex for seven years with his daughter, was pleased with the change.
“I think it’s a good thing for the neighborhood,” he said. “We need it. It looks good and it’s good to see people come together.”
Cheuhai Grant brought a handful of students from the Grant Career and Technical Education Center of Winter Haven to assist.
“Our students are earning their community service hours and are getting a grade and a credit,” Grant said.
“I’m learning to paint and I’m helping out,” said Shatoya Clarke, 13. “It feels good.”
“We love doing this,” Grant added. “This is awesome.”
Haines City resident Darrell Williams was also on hand. “I’m just giving back to the community and paying my debt to society,” he said.
Sameka Atkins, the chair of the MLK project, was delighted with the turnout.
So was Aneka King, the president of the Northeast Revitalization Group. She was also happy with the reaction of the complex and corner store owner Panela Sirmons. “She was overjoyed. You could tell she was just smiling through the phone.” Atkins said. “This is our way to thank her and pay it forward back to her. This a commemoration for him. It’s a day on, not a day off.”
Activities continued with Literacy Night at the public library on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
A Scholarship Brunch was also held Thursday at the Lake Eva Event Center.