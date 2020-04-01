HAINES CITY – During a city commission meeting March 19, Haines City Mayor Morris West — who is facing Steve Larsen in the April 7 city commission election — alleged that his opponent's campaign signs are in violation of state law.
After the meeting, Larsen said the mayor and his supporters are trying to intimidate him.
Several hours before the meeting on March 19, Haines City Vice Mayor Ann Huffman posted photos depicting two of Larsen's campaign signs on social media. In both signs, Larsen is wearing a hat and a button in support of President Donald Trump.
Huffman posted online that the signs “appalled” her and asked what could be done to remove Larsen from the ballot, citing Florida Statute 106.143(3).
Florida Statute 106.143(3) states, in part, that “a political advertisement of a candidate running for nonpartisan office may not state the candidate’s political party affiliation;” and further that “a candidate for nonpartisan office is prohibited from campaigning based on party affiliation.”
City commission elections are nonpartisan. The statute makes no mention of violations leading to removing a candidate from the ballot, instead just citing a fine of up to $1,000.
Toward the end of every city commission meeting, the city attorney gets a chance to speak and, on March 19, City Attorney Fred Reilly said City Clerk Linda Bourgeois recently started receiving complaints about Larsen's campaign signs. Reilly explained, however, that the city clerk has no authority to enforce that part of election law and referred all complaints to the Florida Elections Commission.
Vice Mayor Humman did not attend the March 19 city commission meeting.
At most city commission meetings, the mayor is the last to speak. On March 19, Mayor West said he was glad that Reilly brought up the subject of Larsen's campaign signage. West appeared to be looking directly at Larsen, who was in attendance, as he addressed the situation.
“Once the election commission finds out you are in violation, you're going to be charged,” West said, not mentioning Larsen by name. “Some things are going on that are violations of the law right now.”
Larsen initially said he did not want to speak to the press until after the election, but later explained the situation suggesting that some people are just trying to intimidate him.
The Sun has reached out to state officials to determine whether any formal complaints have been filed.
