After much discussion among the dais, the Haines City City Commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 3 to offer its interim city clerk position to Joanna Abernathy.
Commissioner Morris West was the dissenting vote.
Abernathy was the former assistant city manager in Haines City before departing earlier this year and taking a position as deputy city manager in Lake Wales.
While Abernathy got the vote to return in this temporary position, West, along with Commissioners Roy Tyler and Omar Arroyo, each voiced concerns about Abernathy returning in a more permanent role.
Tyler remarked that he would be “vehemently opposed” to appointing Abernathy in the City Clerk role permanently.
The commission decided to continue receiving applications for the City Clerk position for an additional 45 days.
Thursday night’s meeting marked the last day for former Interim City Clerk Erica Sanchez, who resigned her position with Haines City to join the staff in Dundee.
The commissioners had only good things to say during their final meeting with Sanchez.
“Erica, it has been an honor and a privilege…,” said Tyler. “I have been honored to serve with you. If there’s anything I can do, don’t hesitate to call me. God bless.”
Vice Mayor Jayne Hall’s comments took a more emotional tone.
“I for one have thoroughly enjoyed working with you,” Hall said. “I’ll miss you…I love you.”
Mayor Anne Huffman, who was perhaps the most vocal critic of Sanchez’s predecessor, Erica Anderson, thanked Sanchez for her efforts to correct the issues that she inherited.
“You were put out there in the very deep end of the pool and you didn’t drown, you survived,” said Huffman. “You saved us from what could have been a catastrophe.”
Those issues included significant problems with past meeting minutes and recordings, election reporting, and MUNICODE reporting.
“I appreciate some of the things that you had to endure,” Huffman said. “It’s a testament to the strong and intelligent woman you are…Thank you for everything that you’ve done, not just for the city, but for me, a lot of the little things that you didn’t have to do.”
Sister city relationship
The commission also authorized a sister city relationship with Taxco De Alarcon, Guerrero in Mexico.
“The Mexican Consulate does this a lot around the whole state,” Arroyo said. “They got with me and asked if we would be interested. We’re not giving or getting anything, it’s more of a relationship.”
City Attorney Fred Reilly described the resolution as an effort, “to establish a cultural bond between two cities.”
Tyler remarked that the city is already in another sister city partnership, commenting, “the more, the merrier.”
Arroyo narrated a slide show to the dais and chamber audience as he provided information on the Mexican city in question.
“This city is the first city in all of North America where they started mining silver,” said Arroyo. “It’s a pretty decent sized city, they’re about 145,000 people in that city.”
Arroyo has personal memories of the city.
“I was there when I was young,” Arroyo said. “I was about 14 years old. I went there on an excursion through high school.”
Members from the Mexican Consulate were in attendance for the meeting.
They spoke of their Day of the Dead celebrations, stating, “We as Mexicans, we believe that death is not the end…it is a moment that we can be together as family…this tradition is all about the family, not just the person that died, but also the persons who are still here.”
Arroyo additionally explained that, “Instead of being a day of sadness, it is a day of celebration.”
Despite the size difference, Arroyo saw parallels between the cities.
“It has a beautiful view,” said Arroyo. “They keep their character intact. I know we try to do that in our downtown…I believe they will be coming here in a few months to make it official.”
Huffman asked Arroyo to be the ambassador for the effort so that he could translate for both side.
The commission then 5-0 to approve the relationship, sparking significant applause throughout the chamber.
Arroyo is not only the first hispanic commissioner for Haines City, he is also the first Mexican-born elected official in the state of Florida.
“I’m excited,” said Huffman of the partnership.
All other agenda items were approved unanimously, 5-0.
Huffman ended the meeting by announcing that she would be stepping away from her role as mayor temporarily as she undergoes major surgery on Nov. 17.
Huffman said that her doctor has cautioned that her recovery will be slowed by her additional condition as a diabetic and that, therefore, she will have to miss some upcoming meetings.
Huffman is a breast cancer survivor, but after 14 years in remission, the cancer has returned.
“I am asking for your support and prayers,” said a clearly emotional Huffman. “Even though my heart is going to be here, I’ve got to take care of me…Even the strong have weak moments, but I am a woman of faith and I believe that God is going to see me through this, but I ask for your patience with this and your understanding as I go through a very difficult time in my life.”
The next City Commission meeting is Nov. 17 at 7pm.