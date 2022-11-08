Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with periods of light rain and showers. High 77F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.