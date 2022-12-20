Longtime City Commissioner Roy Tyler was recognized at the beginning of Haines City’s City Commission meeting on Dec. 15.
Florida League of Cities Ambassador Eryn Russell presented Tyler with the John Lane Years of Service Award.
The award honors elected municipal officials for their years of public service. It is named in honor of longtime Apopka Mayor John Land who served the Apopka community for more than 60 years.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege,” said Tyler.
Tyler has been a public service mainstay for Haines City for 30 years.
The Florida League of Cities includes more than 400 cities, towns and villages throughout the state and seeks to serve the needs of its member cities in promoting local self-government while providing tailored advocacy tools and training programs designed specifically for municipal officials.
All agenda items, including the consent agenda, were approved.
Ordinances No. 22-2030 and No. 22-2031 dealt with major modifications of RPUD for Balmoral Estates and Crosswinds East, respectively, and both were passed on second reading.
Also on second reading was Resolution No. 22-1703 concerning designating a Brownfield Area and approving a Brownfield Site Rehabilitation Agreement for the city property located at 1010 Citrus Avenue.
The location is commonly referred to as the Fertilizer Plant Property and totals 4.89 acres.
The agreement lists the City of Haines City as the Person Responsible For Brownfield Site Rehabilitation (PRFBSR).
“The PRFBSR intends to redevelop the property into a recreational park that will include several baseball fields, further providing recreational facilities/amenities (which were destroyed by past hurricanes) for a core area of the city,” reads the Certification of Redevelopment Agreement, listed as Attachment D in the Brownfield Site Rehabilitation Agreement. “The initial proposal is to construct facilities and multipurpose fields, which may include a place for soccer, football, lacrosse or quidditch to be played. Additional amenities will be added as funding becomes available, including possible sensory-rich playgrounds, allowing children of all abilities to grow together.”
The new business on the agenda included three resolutions pertaining to the Trinity Village Project.
The Trinity Village Project is a proposition by Green Mills Holdings to develop 9.08 acres located at 2795 N. 10th St with affordable rental housing intended for seniors over 55 years old.
The community will include one and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as a clubroom, fitness center, game room, business center, swimming pool, outdoor barbecue, gazebo and dog park.
The project is anticipated to $900,000 in city impact fees and $500,000 in utility connection fees.
The final item on the agenda was a request by Public Services Administrator James Keene for CHA Consulting to provide preliminary design and support the third-party review process for the Lake Eva Rapid Infiltration Basin (RIB) project.
The goal of the project is to maintain, protect and design infrastructure that ensures a desired level of service and provides for future needs.
According to CHA’s Scope of Services document, the RIB “will redirect reclaimed water effluent from the Haines City Wastewater Treatment Plat to a location that provides better support for the water resources of the area.”
The next Haines City City Commission meeting is slated for Jan. 5 at 7pm.