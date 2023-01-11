The Haines City City Commission met on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) for a special meeting to discuss the open city clerk position.
After a motion was made by Vice Mayor Jayne Hall to select Sharon Lauther for the city clerk role, which was then seconded by Commissioner Roy Tyler. The commission approved the motion, 4-0.
Mayor Anne Huffman was absent from the meeting.
“I for one would like to stop dragging our feet,” said Hall. “There was one highly qualified person and we have that seat open and why would Haines City not want to choose the most qualified. There’s the old saying that when you need a doctor, you call a doctor, you don’t call a plumber. Tonight, at the pleasure of the commission, I want to motion that we select Sharon (Lauther) from Mulberry.”
During the previous commission meeting on Jan. 5, the commissioners agreed to each select their top three choices from among the more than 70 applications received and submit those choices to Interim City Clerk Auburn Taylor by Jan. 6.
Taylor then compiled those choices and presented the commission with the summary of choices.
Lauther was the only candidate that made the list from all five commissioners.
“I know we’re supposed to choose a couple for the next meeting, (but) wouldn’t it be possible to just decide tonight since we already have someone who we all support,” Commissioner Omar Arroyo said. “To me it is clear here that somebody already has the support. At the same time, it doesn’t feel fair to me to bring someone else in (to interview) when it seems clear to me that we all have the same person who we already know.”
Commissioner Morris West preferred to narrow the list to two candidates, who would then be brought in for interviews, but ultimately voted in favor of the motion.
Tyler underscored the importance of getting the position filled.
“I believe, again, not that we need to be hasty, but I do believe that we need to be efficient,” said Tyler. “Right now, we have a staff member that is juggling three different hats actually. I don’t think that means that we need to continue to take that for granted.”
The commission instructed city attorney Fred Reilly to enter into contract negotiations with Lauther and for Taylor, who is also currently tasked with human resources in addition to her primary role as Assistant City Manager, to proceed with the applicable due diligence process for human resources.
“I’m pleased for the city,” Hall said. “I’m pleased with the choice that we have made.I just think that the knowledge that is coming with the choice that we have made will be good for the city. Time will tell.”
Hall presided over the meeting just six days after her hip replacement surgery.
City Manager Jim Elensky, Police Chief Greg Goreck, Reilly and others were quick to assist Hall as she traversed through the commission chambers.
“I just felt so special that they all were looking out for me, especially Fred (Reilly). He was just my little helper there,” said Hall. “It made me feel good. I’m glad I came.”
Despite the physical hardships that attending the meeting meant for Hall personally, she believed that it was important to attend to keep the process moving.