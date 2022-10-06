Amid division from the dais and those in attendance, the Haines City City Commission voted narrowly, 3-2, to terminate City Clerk Erica Anderson without cause.
Commissioner Roy Tyler, Vice Mayor Jayne Hall and Mayor Anne Huffman voted for the termination, while Commissioners Omar Arroyo and Morris West voted against.
“We need to try to work and try to rehabilitate the city clerk…instead of just terminating her…we don’t have a heart up here,” said West. “From my seat, I say let’s rehabilitate our city clerk and not terminate.”
Arroyo agreed.
“I keep seeing (us) jumping quick on terminations,” Arroyo said. “Let’s give her a chance and see if it works.”
Their counterparts, however, disagreed.
“I believe that the opportunity for rehabilitation has been allocated for some time now,” said Tyler. “I am looking at performance over the past year and a half…I don’t think you can have a new start in your old house.”
During that timespan, concerns have been raised regarding missing meeting minutes and audio files, problems with election results and filings and municipal codes not being filed in a timely manner.
“I admit that I do have some questions on her performance,” Hall said.
Huffman has been outspoken regarding her concerns on shortcomings from Anderson for months. Thursday night was no different.
“I don’t know how that is acceptable to any of my colleagues here,” said Huffman. “This is not about the heart because we don’t pay her salary, the taxpayers do…We have to be good stewards of the tax dollars.”
Huffman hinted that the decision was bigger than the five members of the dais.
“This is serious,” Huffman said. “We represent 30-something-thousand people. The question we need to ask ourselves is would they be satisfied. I’m here to make sure that I make the best decision possible for them.”
The commissioners all conceded that they needed to own some of the blame for the records issues as well.
“It’s all of our responsibility,” said West. “Collectively, it’s our fault.”
Anderson assumed the role of city clerk in November 2020.
Moments later, Interim City Clerk Erica Sanchez seemingly stunned the panel when she tendered her resignation.
“I want you guys to know the decision that I made with my family, no matter how the decision went tonight…this will be my 30-day notice,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez’s last day will be Nov. 4. The commission voted unanimously to keep her in the interim city clerk position until that day.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank Erica Sanchez,” said City Manager Jim Elensky of her efforts as interim city clerk while Anderson was been out on FMLA and then her subsequent suspension.
All other agenda items were approved unanimously. The exception was two items on the consent agenda being pushed to the next meeting.
During public comments, as well as during commissioner comments at the close of the meeting, concerns were voiced regarding Huffman's social media remarks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Huffman's comments were on her personal Facebook page.
While many of her posts were informative in nature, posts regarding Duke Energy power outages drew some ire.
"I was very disturbed to hear from the residents about these Duke Energy comments," West said. "I don't care if we gave them 50 billion dollars...we should never in a million years criticize a service provider. I'm disturbed about that."
Arroyo again seemed to echo his counterpart's sentiments.
"Thank you to all of our partners out there, including Duke Energy," Arroyo said. "I think they did a tremendous job...It's a storm...Trees get knocked down on the lines...There's nothing you can do."
The next Haines City City Commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.