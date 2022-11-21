Haines City city commissioners voted 4-0 on Nov. 17 to appoint Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor as interim city clerk.
Mayor Anne Huffman was absent from the meeting due to medical reasons.
Taylor will fill the role until a new city clerk is hired.
Applications for the position are being accepted through Dec. 18.
“We have it worked out among our executive team,” said City Manager Jim Elensky. “We don’t have a long time to go but we definitely have to make sure that we are doing things right.”
Haines City has been without a clerk since former Interim City Clerk Erica Sanchez resigned earlier this month, and the commission’s dismissal of former City Clerk Erica Anderson last month.
The commission also voted 4-0 to approve the purchase and implementation of a camera program and applicable software for use by the police department.
“Since May, we have been testing body cameras in our department,” said Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck. “We’re at a time now that we are ready to move forward. We’re excited about the prospect of being able to be transparent with the community as well as aid with prosecution…It takes that little bit of doubt out that’s always there.”
The commission approved the purchase of 70 body-worn cameras and 45 in-vehicle cameras, as well as an automated audio analytics software program for use with the footage.
“I just want to say thank you so much for going to body cams,” Commissioner Morris West said. “It’s accountability, so I’m very thankful that we are going to the checks and balances.”
Commissioner Roy Tyler voiced concerns that the cameras could pose a privacy issue when officers enter private residences.
“We will be conducting a lot of training,” said Goreck. “We’ll have very enhanced redaction software…We can blur out people’s faces…We can redact information…We can do that within the legal limits.”
Goreck said that the cameras will be able to be used as a tool of scrutiny as well as transparency.
The department will be able to screen footage and see people, including the officers, doing things right as well as wrong. The software can catch catchphrases, both good and bad, as well as profanity and derogatory statements.
The commission also voted 4-0 to approve a resolution on first reading, which would designate the property located at 0 Citrus Ave. as a brownfield area for the purpose of environmental remediation, rehabilitation and economic development.
The 4.89 acre property was formerly a fertilizer plant.
Vice Mayor Jayne Hall asked Cobb Cole environmental attorney Michael Sznapstailer how quickly after the cleanup the city would be able to develop the land.
“We can get really creative with your staff, with your constituents, to make sure that it all can happen together if that’s the desire of the commission,” Sznapstailer said.
Sznapstailer detailed tax credits and programs available from both state and national government to help the city recover some of the costs that they will incur if they clean up the land.
“I do understand that the Biden administration is putting record numbers into the brownfield rehabilitations,” said Sznapstailer.
The property was donated to the city by its former owner.
“I think all the appropriate steps were taken at the time,” said City Attorney Fred Reilly. “What you’re basically doing is taking away any basis for anyone to ever claim there’s an issue there.”
While the property could be developed for a handful of commercial purposes without cleanup, there are environmental concerns to address.
“I would put this in the bottom 20 percent of severity of sites that I’ve worked with,” Sznapstailer said.
The tentative plan is to be able to use the land as a future youth sports complex.
“Hopefully it’ll be a future soccer complex,” said Hall. “We all thank you and let’s see it to the finish line.”
All other agenda items were passed 4-0.
The next commission meeting will be Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.