On Feb. 17, Haines City Commissioners Anne Huffman and Jayne Hall made two attempts to immediately terminate City Manager Edward Walker Dean. Both attempts to terminate Dean immediately failed to gain a majority consensus.
Mayor Morris West and his brother, Vice Mayor Horace West, blocked both attempts and a special meeting was scheduled for Feb. 22. City commissioner Roy Tyler left the meeting early on Feb. 17.
News of the Feb. 22 special meeting should be published next week.
The motions to terminate Dean immediately were “for cause” and for “without cause” meaning that Huffman and Hall were willing to give Dean 20 weeks of his annual salary just to walk away. Both motions failed.
“If I voted tonight, it probably would be to terminate him (Dean) but I don't want to do that,” Mayor West said. “I want to give him the due process.”
City Attorney Fred Reilly advised the commissioners not to fire Dean immediately and to schedule a special meeting so members of the public could make public comment on the matter and to give Dean a chance to defend himself.
Huffman and Hall accused Dean of signing city contracts without expressed permission from the City Commission, for allegedly hiring friends who were not qualified for city jobs, and for conducting city business in area restaurants instead of during business hours at city hall.
Dean was unemployed at the time he was hired about three months ago. He was a town manager at his last job and his employer ended the relationship.
Neither Huffman nor Hall voted to hire Dean, who received support from the other commissioners.
Dean said prior to that night he did not think he had done anything wrong.
Huffman said Dean signed three city contracts without expressed permission from the city commission.
On Dec. 7, Dean signed a contract with Mike P. Murphy of Murphy Consulting to provide emergency city water infrastructure consulting. Murphy billed the city $6,900 in January, Huffman said.
City Attorney Fred Reilly said he did not review this city contract with Murphy Consulting and that he warned Dean twice not to sign city contracts without having them reviewed by the City Commission again - warnings in December and in January.
On Jan. 4, Dean signed a contract with Tracy Mercer as a consultant for city water infrastructure at $54 per hour for up to $25,000 per year. Mercer is a Winter Haven City Commission member who appeared to suddenly resign from her city of Haines City job late last year.
On Jan. 11, Dean hired Silver Palms Consultants, a lobbyist according to Huffman. The firm is paid $2,000 per month through the end of the calendar year. None of these contracts have been discussed previously in a city commission meeting, based on attendance at said meetings.
Joanna Abernathy was hired to replace Mercer. Abernathy sent a text to the Sun on the following morning saying that she wanted the job in Haines City, but did nothing wrong to obtain the job. There is no evidence to suggest otherwise.
Mercer has since been hired to help the town of Dundee work with the Polk Regional Water Cooperative.
Huffman said on Nov. 30, Commissioner Hall, City Manager Dean and Assistant City Manager Abernathy ate at Manny's Chophouse to discuss an employment arrangement.
“Dean's credit card purchases seem excessive and with poor judgement,” Huffman said, later clarifying that city business ought to happen at city hall, not in a restaurant after hours.
Dean responded by saying that regardless of what she thought of the technique, it was effective, and that Huffman was “misrepresenting the facts.”
Huffman said Dean and a city job candidate spent a lot of taxpayer money at Hungry Crab restaurant on Nov. 13.
“Let me repeat that,” Huffman said. “$142 at Hungry Crab – dinner for two.”
Huffman said Dean spent $156 at Outback on Oct. 24 with a job candidate and the city clerk; $144 at Manny's Chophouse on Oct. 27 with a job candidate; $81 on gasoline on Nov. 1 with a Post It note for a receipt; $82 at Manny's Chophouse with a job candidate; $39 at Bob Evans with a former city staff person who recently resigned; $109 at Longhorn's Steakhouse with the fire chief on Nov. 19; and $49 at Chili's in Lake Wales with no note for who else ate with him.
“I assume that was for one person,” Huffman said.
Huffman further alleged that, “He (Dean) hired an employee who was untruthful on her employment application.”
Huffman later referred to this city staff person as Dean's friend without specifically naming the staff person.
“I think the public needs to know who their public officials are,” Dean responded, adding that he wanted to speak to a lawyer before speaking with Huffman about this privately before the meeting.
“Now they (Huffman and Hall) are completely coming after me out of the clear blue sky,” Dean said. “I didn't meet with madame (Huffman) this afternoon because she has proven to be unreliable so I felt like I needed to lawyer up. That was the right move because you can't know where she is coming from day to day. I just fire somebody because of their political views? That is discrimination. I think the public needs to know who their elected officials are and their conduct.”
Dean then appealed to the mayor, saying he would be willing to work on probation.
Dean then told Huffman, “You have had motive all along to get me fired. This is going to turn on you.”
When Huffman asked Dean if he was threatening her, the mayor stopped the back and forth dialogue, the clock approaching midnight.
City Attorney Reilly then reminded the commissioners that regardless of how they vote at the special meeting, it is vital that a city manager be able to effectively communicate with all five of the city commissioners.
“I'm having a hard time turning a blind eye to some disturbing practices coming out of the city manager's office,” Commissioner Hall said “It seems a little careless” and “I think we need to hit the brakes.”
Vice Mayor West expressed concerns about wrongful termination and repeatedly tried to change the conversation away from the subject of the termination.
Commissioner Tyler left the meeting not long before the vote took pace without saying why publicly.
“This sounds like a rush to judgement to me,” Tyler said.
The meeting ended after 11 p.m. but outside city hall, a few lingered, talking about what had just happened.
The mayor said Tyler told him before the meeting that he had to leave on personal business at around 10 p.m. Tyler did not respond to a text from the Sun seeking comment about what appeared to be disrespectful comments made by Dean toward Huffman and Hall after Tyler left.
“Things happened that should not have happened,” Mayor West said.