Haines City Community Theatre, currently celebrating its 40th year, has rebounded from the dark house brought forth by COVID-19 and hosts audiences for live theater.
Community theater enriches the lives of all those who take a part in it, as well as benefitting those in the community with live theater performances.
Its mission statement reads as follows: Haines City Community Theatre is a group created to entertain, enrich and educate the community by providing an intimate live theater experience at a reasonable price to the residents of the city and surrounding areas, while also offering actors, directors, technicians and other support staff the opportunity to develop and expand their talents.
Forty years ago, Haines City Community Theatre was located at the Clay Court Center. When that space was needed, it was no longer able to continue to hold its performances there. It settled into its current location, “the old library,” at the Lake Eva Community Park, 303 Ledwith Ave. This space can accommodate 80 patrons.
To start the celebration of its 40th year, Haines City Community Theatre in November 2021 went back to its beginnings with the production of “The Curious Savage” a comedy by John Patrick.
The next production coming to the stage is “The World Goes ‘Round,” presented by TheatreWorks and will run from Friday, Feb. 25,to Sunday, Feb. 27, and Friday, March 4, to Sunday March 6,(Friday and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. – Saturday, March 5, performances are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.) for a total of 7 performances.
Tickets are available online at theatreworksfl.org. General admission single show tickets are: $30 adult and students (with identification) $25. Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce members – 10 or more adults receive 10 percent off regular ticket price, 20 or more adults receive 15 percent off regular ticket price. School or student groups of 10 or more will also receive 10 percent off.
“The World Goes ‘Round” is a musical revue filled with humor, romance and drama. From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” this hit parade features unforgettable songs including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “All That Jazz.”
To reserve seats for The World Goes ‘Round call Abel Gonzalez at 407-346-0473.
Help support Haines City Community Theater, a hidden gem and a community treasure by attending their productions while enjoying a night out on the town.