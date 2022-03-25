A man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store on Thursday, March 24, has been arrested.
The suspect, who was identified as Christian Rios, 22, was arrested on Thursday night in Orlando.
Haines City Police Department officials said they worked with the Orlando Police Department to make the arrest.
The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven, 1690 E. Hinson Ave., at about 2:45 a.m. According to a Police Department report, Rios walked around the store until other customers left, and then went behind the counter and demanding that employees give him money out of the cash register.
He had a pocketknife with a four-inch blade that later fell out of his pocket. After the cashier gave him money, the Rios grabbed other items before leaving the scene.
“Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word!” a Haines City Police Department press release stated.