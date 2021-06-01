In 2017, when Hurricane Irma caused extensive damage to their long-time home, C.J. and Judy Brown, of Haines City, reconciled themselves that they’d have to move. They didn’t have to look far for a replacement because it was already right on their property.
Originally, the couple had planned to build a barn on their 11 acres that would suit their lifestyle of being outdoors, working with horses, and rodeoing. They had poured the concrete foundation and started the construction too. That’s when Judy came up with the idea for their new house that, ultimately, has become their home sweet home.
Like thousands of other families around the country, they have made a Quonset hut their forever home. The finished product located down a long country road outside the city limits is unique and surprisingly cozy. However, it took a lot of time – three years, to be exact – patience and sweat equity.
“There was nothing easy about building it. It was like working with a basketball. There’s no straight lines,” said C.J., owner of Brown’s Saddle Shop and a retired rodeo professional who still works as a shoot boss, judge and coach.
Owning a Quonset hut started with Judy searching on Facebook Marketplace for items to sell at her business, Sister’s Junktiques. There, she found a kit for sale by a Miami family who’d changed their minds about building the unique home. Before he could say “Quonset,” C.J. and his brother were making the 200-mile trip south to pick up the arches Judy purchased for $4,500, significantly less than retail.
Pronounced kwonsit, the buildings were developed by the British during World War II to provide temporary housing that could be constructed anywhere by untrained workers. The structure is lightweight and prefabricated corrugated galvanized steel with a semi cylindrical cross-section. The huts were named after the town where they were first built Quonset Point in Rhode Island.
Twenty-two arches made up of five sections and four 5-gallon buckets of screws and bolts rode back to Polk County on the trailer hitched to C.J.’s four-wheel drive truck.
He and his brother, Tom, a contractor, spent every Thursday and Friday (and weekends when possible) over the next two months.
“Once we got a rhythm going it went up fairly fast,” C.J. said.
He worked the exterior and Tom, the interior, bolting the pieces together.
“With 17 foot scaffolding you get real agile. I didn’t fall once,” he laughed.
They applied thermal reflective insulated coating plus two other layers of insulation to ensure their home electric bill was manageable. So far, the monthly bill has remained around $100 for the two-bedroom, two bath open concept home.
“I love the openness of it (the house),” Judy said. The living and dining rooms share space with the kitchen. The master on suite and laundry room rounds out the first floor. A spiral staircase Judy found on Marketplace fit perfectly in the middle of the room that leads to a loft to be used as a guestroom.
To match the grandness of the hut, the couple purchased five barn doors that had been used in an Ocala thoroughbred horse barn. The oversized front door was painted red and is appropriate in size for the home. The other four doors, C.J. cut to size and were used in various doorways inside the home.
A stained-glass Judy and her sister, Julie Stalnaker, purchased on a buying trip looking for vintage items, was inserted into the master bedroom door. Several other pieces hold special spots in the home.
Industrial air ducts and lighting is used throughout the structure.
“We had enough lights to fill this entire house that Judy had bought,” C.J. laughed. “We had to decide which ones to use but they are literally from all over the country.”
Inside the arches are dozens of pieces of plywood that C.J. and Tom steamed to make them pliable to be placed. The couple also purchased about 800 pallets that Judy selected from to be sanded and painted used in various places around the interior.
The interior is reminiscent of a vintage showplace with a cow rug in the living room, an antique weathervane collection and the couple’s former branding iron framed near the front door. Although Judy purchased all the items – and tons more to have a choice, according to C.J. – she gives much of the credit of being able to aesthetically place them to long-time friend, Linda Santos.
It took about three years from start to the day they moved in, Oct. 21, 2020. C.J. figures it would have taken about seven months if they’d been able to work full time. Even though, C.J. and Judy are proud of their new home, he’s not anxious to build another.
“Put it this way, if I built one for someone else, I would be able to retire on what I would charge,” he said.