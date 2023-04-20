Haines City weightlifting coach David Gotsch was thrilled to see his Hornets walk away from the Class 3A Championships Saturday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland with a state champion as well as two other medals and a top-10 finish in the Olympic team standings.
“I feel very blessed to be part of it and what these boys did,” said Gotsch.
Haines City senior Nahshon Paul concluded his high school career by capturing the 139-pound Olympic title with a total lift (snatch and clean and jerk) of 435 pounds. He took fifth in Traditional with 470 lbs.
“I was more than pleased,” Gotsch said about Paul. “I hoped that Nahshon would have a chance to win and he did. I was very happy with all four of the lifters and their ability to achieve yesterday.”
“Nahshon came in 25 pounds behind the guy who took second place,” Gotsch said. “He has a lot more in him. He has a full-time night job and he hadn’t had a real good regional meet. I love him to death.”
“I am very pleased,” said Paul. “My goal was to be an Olympic champion. The traditional lift helped me. I had a lot of blocks in my way. The fact that I came out a champ is really nice. It (working a job) can get to me, but I push through it.”
Paul is working a full-time weekend job to reach his goal of starting his own business. He snatched 195 pounds, cleaned 240 pounds and benched 230 pounds.
In a crazy twist, Haines City’s Gael Guzman won in a weigh-off after binging following his weigh-in.
Guzman went on a food bender after Friday night’s weigh-in. He gobbled down steak, ribs, rice, macaroni and cheese and more than 10 mini loaves of bread.
Saturday the sophomore downed three Snickers, two Twix and a whole personal pan pizza. Surprisingly, Guzman edged out Winter Springs’ Jeff Peters by 8/10ths of a pound for fourth place on the Traditional podium. He finished sixth in the Olympic event. It is his first year competing in the sport. He snatched 135 pounds, cleaned 180 pounds and benched a personal record 210 pounds.
“I feel amazing,” Guzman said. “I am so proud of myself.”
Hornet Adison Principe placed 25th in Traditional in the 156-pound class, less than a month after being hit by a car and suffering road rash all over his body.
“He got to attempt his target lift,” said Gotsch. “He didn’t finish with a medal but he was one of the top 10 lifters in his class.”
Hornet Jillian Rosado finished 24th at 129 pounds.
Davenport’s Janssen places fifth
Despite missing three lifts, Davenport’s Ethan Janssen, a sophomore, placed fifth in the Olympic division in the 183-pound class. He moved up a weight class this year after taking third last year. Janssen pumped 225 pounds in the snatch and 260 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“I’m definitely pleased,” said Broncos coach Dave Dobin. The top-five finish was impressive since Janssen was one of the last four to finish the clean and jerk and the snatch competition had already started. “He just didn’t have enough time to warm up,” Dobin said.
Bronco Nicholas Ferdico finished seventh in the Olympic division in the 219-pound class. Ferdico snatched 225 pounds and hit 285 pounds with the clean and jerk.
The two are headed to Colorado in June for the USA Weightlifting Nationals Week.
Ridge Community lifters set personal bests
All four Ridge Community High School weightlifters scored a personal best at the state meet.
“They all did well,” said coach Desiree Saez.
Gian Perez tallied the top finish for the Bolts, taking 16th in the Olympic division with a 170-pound snatch and 205-pound clean and jerk in the 139-pound class.
Jan Algarin Ortiz placed 28th in Olympic with a snatch of 140 pounds, clean and jerk of 175 pounds in the 129-pound class.
A-Jay Saint Louis placed 20th in Olympic with a 165-pound snatch and 215-pound clean and jerk in the 139-pound class.
Andre Croteau placed 28th in the Olympic category with 205-pound snatch and 240-pound clean and jerk in the 219-pound class.
Davenport’s Janssen places fifth
Despite missing three lifts, Davenport’s Ethan Janssen, a sophomore, placed fifth in the Olympic division in the 183-pound class. He moved up a weight class this year after taking third last year. Janssen pumped 225 pounds in the snatch and 260 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“I’m definitely pleased,” said Broncos coach Dave Dobin. The top-five finish was impressive since Janssen was one of the last four to finish the clean and jerk and the snatch competition had already started. “He just didn’t have enough time to warm up,” Dobin said.
Bronco Nicholas Ferdico finished seventh in the Olympic division in the 219-pound class. Ferdico snatched 225 pounds and hit 285 pounds with the clean and jerk.
The two are headed to Colorado in June for the USA Weightlifting Nationals Week.