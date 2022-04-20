The Haines City Commission will look a bit more diverse when it comes to order next month.
When Commissioner-elect Omar Arroyo, 38, is sworn in on May 5, he will become the first Hispanic commissioner in the city’s history.
“It means a lot,” Arroyo said. “That’s one of the main reasons I decided to run. The Hispanic population in the city is basically half and there’s never been any representation.”
He doesn’t take the task of being a commissioner – let alone the first Hispanic commissioner – lightly.
“I am very thankful for the trust,” Arroyo said. “I hope I will be the bridge between the city and the Hispanic community to get more involved.”
Arroyo is the principal owner of O & O Construction Group.
“I’m a builder contractor. I’m a businessman. I’m an entrepreneur,” said Arroyo. “I think we need that vision from the business perspective.”
Arroyo added that a large portion of the commission agendas are typically related to construction.
“My expertise on that part of it, I believe, will be a great help,” Arroyo said. “And my Hispanic heritage should help tremendously in bringing the community together.”
He is excited to roll up his sleeves and get started.
“The potential this city has is tremendous,” said Arroyo. “We are going through a lot of growth and now we just need to work to bring the retail and the restaurants, so Haines City is more of a destination, not just to live, but to play. I think we need to do a lot of work to make it happen, but it’s definitely possible.”
He stated that his conversations within the community indicate that the people want more restaurant and retail options within the city.
“I love this city, that’s why I wanted to get involved,” Arroyo said. “I wanted to help move it in the right direction.”
He added that he supports the commission’s recent vote to hire Birmingham, AL-based Retail Strategies to build a portfolio packet.
“Getting in partnership with experts is the way to go,” said Arroyo. “We can’t get there ourselves. We need experts to help us.”
He also underscored the importance of community involvement, and of their understanding that it’s the local representatives that most deal with the matters that affect their day-to-day activities.
“This is the important part,” Arroyo said, adding that local residents need to get involved and share their input, and that local officials need to then put pressure on county and state officials to address the issues. “We have problems right now with sewers, water and traffic.”
Arroyo will replace longtime Commissioner and current Vice Mayor Horace West, who decided not to run for reelection, in the Commission’s Seat 2.
“I just want to thank Horace West for all these years that he put into our city,” Arroyo said.
West welcomed Arroyo as his replacement.
“Congratulations,” West said to Arroyo. “You worked really hard for this, and I know you really wanted it.”
Arroyo edged out Henry Babers and Shanita Brown Dowdell during the April 5 election for the seat.
“I just want to thank them for the decision that they made. I know it’s not easy and I know that they did it for the love of their city,” said Arroyo of his opponents. “I want them to know that I’m here to work together with them in the future.”
He is the first to admit that he couldn’t have ran a winning campaign without the help and support of family, friends and volunteers.
“I focused completely on the election. We are so thankful that we were able to achieve our goal,” Arroyo said. “We had help. We had tremendous volunteers. It’s just amazing to see people getting involved in your vision.”
His family was no exception.
“It takes a big weight off of your back,” said Arroyo of knowing that his family supported his efforts.
Arroyo’s brother, Osnay, took over managing the business during the campaign to allow Omar more time to focus on the race.
His wife of 16 years, Alejandra, campaigned with him relentlessly.
“This year, she did 100 percent. She probably did more than me,” Arroyo said. “Just amazing support from her.”
Even his children got involved.
“They were all for it,” said Arroyo, adding that his oldest son “was into it like crazy. He was probably more worried than myself.”
He is father to Alexandra, 15, Omar Alexander, 9, and Romeo, 2.
“When we’d be sign waving and someone would blow their horn, he’d be like, ‘Daddy, I got you another vote!’” said Arroyo. “When we got the results, he was jumping and running around the building. It was so nice to see how excited he was…He was really excited the whole way.”
That excitement turned to nervousness as the big day approached, however, as the younger Arroyo told his father, “Daddy, it’s OK if you lose.”
“He was so worried about my feelings,” Arroyo said. “He was so cute.”
On election day, Arroyo spent the day talking with voters in Oakland, while Alejandra spent the day doing the same at Lake Eva.
“It was really nice to see people we had approached for support show up,” said Arroyo. “It felt like what we did was paying off.”
He said that throughout the day, people were stopping by his tent, not just to talk to him, but also to thank him, take pictures with him, and just be a part of the day. Their actions surprised him, and perhaps humbled him as well.
Arroyo moved to Haines City from Austin, Texas, in 2001, intending to stay for six months because there wasn’t much work in Austin at the time. Over 20 years later, he is still here.
“I thank God for this city,” Arroyo said. “It has given me everything – my family, my businesses, my friends. I’m just thankful I can help.”
It seems fitting that the city’s first Hispanic commissioner will begin his term on May 5, otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration commemorating the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla.
“I’m just so thankful for the trust they have put in me. I will do everything in my hands to return their trust,” said Arroyo. “I will work every single day and I will try to make the best decisions for the city.”