Kruz Schembri, 16, of Haines City recently brought home a gold medal from the World Cup.
Not THE World Cup (soccer) in Qatar.
The youngster captured a gold medal in the San Jose FIE (International Fencing Federation) Junior Epee World Cup in Costa Rica last month for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“He’s impressive,” said World Sports Alumni CEO Charlie Williams, who represents Schembri. “This kid is so unbelievable. He’s the first fencer we’ve accepted into our association. He’s so young and talented. He plays tennis and runs cross country. He’s a very special kid.”
In a field of 28 competitors in Costa Rica, Schembri edged Daniel Ojeda Buitrago, 15-14. Buitrago was ranked 33rd in the world and came in as the tournament’s top seed.
A group of Schembri’s friends and fellow World Sports Alumni members gathered at a fencing facility in Orlando on Friday, Dec. 2, to surprise and congratulate their buddy while competing in the Kruz Kontrol Classic, in honor of Schembri.
Orlando Fencing owner and accomplished Epee fencer Robert Szokolay echoed Williams’ sentiments.
“I immediately told another coach, ‘This kid is a beast.’ In both Epee and Foil he was dominating. He was blowing away the competition.”
Szokolay has years of experience and noticed what makes Schembri stand out.
“He has outstanding athleticism,” Szokolay said. “He has a great mind for the sport. He understands timing and distance. He’s very analytical. He watches matches on YouTube. He’s not only got the talent, but the dedication.”
Epee and Foil are separate disciplines of fencing in which Schembri is considered a prodigy-in just his second full year of competition.
He is much like two-sport professional star Bo Jackson, who played both Major League Baseball and the National Football League, or Shohei Otani, who both belted home runs and pitched for Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
Schembri has cruised through the FIE world rankings, going from the lowest E class to A in both Epee and Foil.
“That’s very rare,” Szokolay said.
Schembri has competed in three Pan Am games on the FIE level. He is a Florida Virtual School student zoned for Ridge Community High School where he has run track, cross country and played tennis. He also played youth football.
It was while he was involved in a chess tournament, but running around in between matches, that his mother, Carolyn McCord, thought he might like something with more action.
Later his mother suggested fencing for him. She calls it physical chess.
McCord now drives him all over the state to find comparable competition for him to train.
In Costa Rica, Schembri posted a 5-1 record in qualifying.
He topped Nicky Wu of Brazil, 15-7, in the round of 16. Next, he defeated Saul Moris Villacorta Portillo of El Salvador, 15-10, to reach the semis. There he defeated Alexis Maruicio Molina, 15-9 to reach the gold medal match.
“I was pretty nervous,” Schembri said of the World Cup. “The night before you start to feel the nerves. This was a pretty big deal. It was a strong field. I calm down just when I go out there.”
The final bout was tied 8-8. Then Schembri was down 12-8 with a minute and half left in the match.
Schembri closed the scoring gap by staying back on the strip to make it 14-14 with five seconds left.
“I knew it was doable,” Schembri said. “I knew his weakness. He would hold his blade really strong on one side and overreact. I had to focus on the tempo. I had a variety of finishes. It wasn’t an easy bout. I committed to the action and it worked. I left it all out there.”
The victory pushed his world ranking up 30 spots to 35th in the world in Epee.
While others talk about him going to the 2024 or 2028 Olympics, Schembri says his goal is to go to Ohio State and compete on the Buckeyes’ fencing team.
“I enjoy the competitive atmosphere, travel and meeting new friends,” he said. “It’s like a gift.”