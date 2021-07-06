Haines City is ahead of the curve where the celebration of Juneteenth is concerned.
Though President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021, making Juneteenth a federal holiday, plans had already been in the works in Haines City to make the celebration an official city holiday, according to City Commissioner Roy Tyler. In fact, it is listed on the 2021 holiday schedule on the city’s website. This makes Haines City the first municipality in Polk County to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees. In many places, Juneteenth is a designated day of observance, though not a paid holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is celebrated annually on June 19. The holiday’s name is derived from combining June and 19th. Some may wonder why this date was chosen to celebrate this landmark occasion. After all, President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued in the month of January.
As stated on the National Archives website, “As a milestone along the road to slavery's final destruction, the Emancipation Proclamation has assumed a place among the great documents of human freedom.”
So, though a “milestone,” the Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery in the United States for all when issued on Jan. 1, 1863. (www.archives.gov).
According to media reports, slavery officially ended two and a half years later in Galveston, Texas. On June 19, 1865, as reported by the National Archives News, “U.S. Major General, Gordon Granger, issued General Order No. 3, which informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were now free.”
The National Archives News further stated that regarding this historic date, “It is also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, and it is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.”
Commissioner Tyler, a self-proclaimed history buff, noted that though freedom for enslaved Floridians may have come a little sooner than that fateful day in June of 1865, conceptually, the idea of celebrating freedom from slavery, means celebrating freedom for everyone affected by it.
He said, “So, the celebration in June, I think means it’s all-encompassing.”
When asked what making Juneteenth an official holiday for Haines City means for this Central Florida community, Commissioner Tyler expressed that it means that the municipality strives to be inclusive of its entire population. And when additional issues of great importance to its residents are subsequently brought to city leaders, they will be considered, as well.
Tyler hoped that other communities follow Haines City’s lead in declaring Juneteenth an official holiday, saying, “We’re the first; I just sincerely hope we’re not the last.”