Coach Olin Gee and his wife, Linda Gee, are retiring after a combined 62 years teaching in public schools in Polk County.
On Feb. 23, the Polk County School Board voted to rename the Haines City High School Weightlifting Building in honor of Coach Gee. A celebration at the high school is scheduled for March 11.
Olin Gee has been a physical education teacher at HCHS since 1994. Linda Gee started her career as a business education teacher at Lake Wales High School and transferred to HCHS in 2013.
The Robin Nable Wagman “Against All Odds” Scholarship Foundation is sponsoring the celebration. Robin Wagman taught at HCHS up until she lost her battle with cancer. The foundation in her name awards scholarships to student-athletes with obstacles.
“Throughout his career, Coach Gee used his passion for teaching combined with his love for sports to be an inspirational coach to many students of Polk County Public Schools,” Polk County School Board Chair Lori Cunningham said. “Daily, he instills a determination and drive in the hearts and minds of our students and athletes, leaving them with an 'Against All Odds' perspective to carry with them in their daily lives.”
Tracy Nable Mouncey said Robin Wagman, who was her sister, was nicknamed “Peanut.”
“Coach Gee was Peanut's keeper,” Mouncey said.