A letter from the Polk County School Board to parents in the Haines City community in July led to a mixture of confusion, concern and even outrage from the residents of Haines City.
“We are excited that you are enrolling your child with Polk County Public Schools!” read the letter in part. “We are committed to ensuring your student has an opportunity to receive an outstanding education in a safe learning environment. At this time, Haines City High has reached maximum capacity and cannot accept additional new students…We appreciate your support and understanding as we make the best use of our available seating to maintain safe capacity levels on our campuses.”
Many were concerned that this letter meant that the school would not have room for the children of families that had lived in the area for years.
However, that is not the case. Only children of families that have moved inside of the zoned area for Haines City High School since May 2022 will be affected.
“In an effort to prevent safety and overcrowding issues, we are capping enrollment at Haines City High School (HCHS) and redirecting new enrollees to Ridge Community High, less than six miles away,” said Kyle Kennedy, media relations senior analyst for Polk County Public Schools. “This will only impact new students who have moved to the area since the end of the 2021-2022 school year. All existing HCHS students, as well as incoming freshmen from Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) middle schools, will have a seat at HCHS.”
According to Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky, enrollment at HCHS is currently at approximately 2,980 students.
“We anticipate that HCHS will be near maximum capacity this year, but it will not be overcapacity,” Kennedy said. “There will be approximately 100 more students this year compared to 2021-2022”
The school and the school board seem confident that the school will be able and ready to handle the currently enrolled student body when classes begin next week.
“Principal Adam Lane has said he feels comfortable managing the school with the steps we are taking to avoid overcrowding,” said Kennedy.
New students that would typically enroll at HCHS have two options according to the letter.
“Your student may enroll at Ridge Community High, which has some available seats and is located less than six miles from Haines City High,” the letter detailed. “Transportation will be provided.”
Elensky said that Ridge Community currently has roughly 2,500 students enrolled. He said that Ridge Community is expected to cap their capacity at 2,800 to prevent overcrowding as well.
Ridge Community is on land annexed into Haines City; despite being surrounded by properties considered to be Davenport.
“You may also elect to complete a request to transfer your student to another traditional high school in the district,” the letter further explained. “These requests will be reviewed by the Pupil Accounting department. Parents/guardians will be responsible for providing transportation.”
Ridge Community pulled students directly from Haines City High’s previously zoned area when it opened in 2005, helping to alleviate overcrowding concerns at the time.
“I’m very upset that many Haines City students are unable to attend and this was a known problem even before the new high school in Davenport,” said Haines City Mayor Anne Huffman. “Overcrowding is not productive for the teachers and the students. I am looking forward the Superintendent and Lori Cunningham, our district school board representative, to hold some meetings in our area to hear the concerns that we have.”
Davenport High School (DHS) opened in 2021 in efforts to accommodate the volume of students in the growing northeast corner of the county.
Davenport’s enrollment is increasing over last year as this school year marks the first that the school will handle all four grades.
“Currently enrolled, right now we have 2,017 students,” said DHS Athletic Director Mel Gables.
The school did not have a senior class during its inaugural school year.
Kennedy said, “Polk County is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation, and the Davenport/Haines City area in particular has seen explosive growth. Most of the new schools we’ve opened in recent years have been in the Davenport area.”
There may be more to the appeal of Polk County to local developers looking to lure new home owners than just the weather and proximity to the heart of state tourism.
“The county commissioners also keep the impact fees down super low,” said former Polk County science teacher Anita Carson. “New developers like to develop in places with low impact fees because it lowers their expenses. They also have a growth plan that is based on old modeling and way outdated.”
That growth has been cause for contention among local residents as well, with public sentiment divided as to whether the growth is good or bad for the city.
Former Haines City Mayor Morris West estimated the city’s population as 30,000 during a recent city commission meeting.
“That’s close, I’d say we’re closer to 32,000 now,” said Elensky.
New homes are consistently under construction in the Haines City and Davenport area.
“Every new construction house is assessed an impact fee and part of it goes to the school board,” said Huffman. “I have been told by a developer (that) they donated land to the school board. My questions are why is the next high school scheduled for 2024 being built in Poinciana, and of the impact fees for at least 17,000 projected homes in Haines City, why isn’t that money spent in Haines City since our schools service the ridge?”
New homes, crowded roads and crowded schools have a portion of residents complaining about the growth at every city commission meeting, as well as overwhelmingly on social media.
Others, however, caution that such displeasure isn’t reaching the appropriate ears.
“For everyone complaining, your complaints are valid, but misdirected,” Carson said. “The state legislature voted to no longer allow school concordance to be a reason that county commissions can deny development permits. School concordance is where they look to see are there seats available at the schools already existing or being built for the new development.”
While sentiment may be divided regarding growth, everyone concerned seems to agree that overcrowded schools is not an acceptable answer.
However, a sustainable solution will likely need to be initiated in Tallahassee than in Bartow or Haines City.
“The state legislature has provided nearly zero PECO (Public Education Capital Outlay) dollars for public schools in the last five years,” said Carson. “The PECO fund is what allows districts to build new schools, do large renovation projects and build new buildings and wings or new entrances and exits to existing campuses. Public schools serve over 90% of the students in this state but we’ve had years where the entire PECO budget has gone to charter schools and no dollars have gone to public schools from PECO state wide.”
And it’s not just the budget that appears to be problematic.
“The governor has been rapidly taking local control away from school boards, county commissions, city and town councils and a host of other local elected officials even though they were elected and granted the power to do their jobs by the state constitution,” said Carson. “It used to be that Florida trusted in local rule and the concept that those living and working in a space are the best people to help run it and make local decisions.”
Carson contends that there’s a straight line from past PECO disbursements, or lack thereof, and the crowding issues currently plaquing schools like Haines City.
“That’s why no one can keep up with the growth,” Carson said. “The state literally cut their budget to zero for a few years. That’s also why you see a plethora of new charter schools being built. Those schools do not have the same laws and policies as public schools and can be cheaper to run because they don’t have to have certified educators and they don’t have to comply with a lot of the unnecessary bull placed on public schools.”
All Polk County public schools, including Haines City, Ridge Community and Davenport, will begin classes on Tuesday (August 10).