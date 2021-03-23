The Haines City Historical Museum is continuing its mission of preserving the city’s history and heritage even as complications from COVID-19 have made operations more challenging.
The museum reopened recently and is open each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 1001 Ingraham Avenue, in Haines City. Despite the pandemic, donation from residents have continued to be received, including a recent donation of top hats and bowler hats from Fr. Hugh McGlashon and Lois McGlashon that are nearly 100 years old.
The Haines City Historical Museum continues to need help, though, whether it is from those who would volunteer or donate. Volunteers are needed to help man the museum during its open hours on Thursdays.
Financial contributions can be made to P.O. Box 4113, Haines City, FL - 33845 and should be made payable to the Haines City Historical Museum.
Finally, museum members are looking for ideas for fundraising opportunities.
Anyone who would like to get involved, volunteer or propose fundraising ideas should contact Nell Johnson, the museum’s treasurer, at 863-326-3043.
“The older I get, the more I appreciate the things that were here before me,” Johnson said. “I’ve lived (in Haines City) all my life and I think that if we don’t preserve our heritage, it’s going to be gone.
“We want to save the items that we can and all of our memorabilia for our future generations.”
The members of the museum recently chose their officers for the upcoming year, including: President and Secretary Linda Kuchta; Vice President Kurt Vahle; Treasurer Nell Johnson; Past President Frances Vandiver; and Directors Fr. Hugh McGlashon and Courtland Witcher.
Following along with the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/HCHistoricalMuseum.