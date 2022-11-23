Today

Mainly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.