HAINES CITY – The city commission passed a slight tax increase Sept. 17, as defined by state law.
City staff recommended that the millage rate of 7.5895 remain the same. Because property value increased, however, that means the city will collect around a million more dollars in Ad Valorem Taxes compared to last year.
The Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget is around $90 million.
Coffee with the Mayor Sept. 25
The second Coffee with the Mayor starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City.
Mayor Morris West said residents can discuss concerns and the mayor will take those concerns back to the commission for further debate.