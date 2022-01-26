Haines City residents can now get important city information and pay their bills the same way they do many other things – through an app.
The Haines City Technology Management Department has announced the new Haines City FL mobile app. This new version is now live, and free of charge, in both the iOS and Google Play App Stores.
“Smartphones are a part of everyday life and for many people, a necessity,” said Brian Ross, technology management director. “With our new app, residents can stay informed, pay their utility bills or even find where their loved ones are buried more easily.”
To use the application, an internet connection is required either by Wi-Fi or cellular data. Most Haines City facilities offer free public Wi-Fi. Once the app is opened, users will see a grid navigation menu with helpful links. Notable components include:
• Calendar: Access all department calendars for events and public meetings.
• Cemetery: Navigates to city page containing information for both cemeteries. A link to an interactive map for both cemeteries is also available.
• Contractor portal: Search for permits, apply for new permits. A contractor code may be required for some items.
• Employment: View current job openings and apply within.
• News flash: Displays current news items. Swipe left to view Spotlight news items, such as closure notices. • Recreation Registration: Using the CommunityPass portal, residents can register for events with the Parks & Recreation Department.
• Report an issue: With a concern for a particular department, residents can submit an issue and staff will respond in a timely manner.
• Utility payment: Displays information about how to pay your utility bill.
“We live in an era where people get most of their information and do most of their communicating on a smartphone,” said Haines City City Manager Edward Walker Dean. “Our Technology Management Department has done a tremendous job developing this app and we think it’s going to be a helpful tool for our residents to apply for jobs, pay bills and to stay up to date on what’s happening around them.”
Visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/haines-city-fl/id1595636946 in the iOS store or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.civicplus.fl_hainescity in the Google Play store to download the app.
For more information, contact the city of Haines City at 863-421-3600.