The Haines City Commission meeting on March 17 revolved around attracting more retail and restaurant development in the city.
Such a measure will likely create more ad valorem dollars for the city.
City Manager Edward Dean presented the item after previously meeting with Retail Strategies to work up a tentative proposal.
Retail Strategies’ website boasts, “Our mission is to provide the real estate expertise, tools and human effort that position deserving towns as alluring locations for national businesses. With confidence, we pursue this mission by delivering unparalleled customer service as a unified team with unmatched real estate expertise.”
Sarah Beth Thornton, vice president of business development for the Birmingham, Ala. based firm, was on hand Thursday night to answer any additional questions.
The company recently worked with Lake City to develop parts of U.S. Highway 90. Dean was able to talk to Lake city officials regarding their success.
Those familiar with the Lake City area were hopeful of the potential success a similar project could bring to Haines City.
City Commissioner Roy Tyler elaborated for those less familiar that the portion of Lake City’s Highway 90 that was developed, “went from Billy Bob’s Boiled Peanuts to a really impressive stretch.”
Retail Strategies needs 90 days to build Haines City’s portfolio packet. The development strategy agreement will cover three years, with a cost to the city of $40,000 per year. Haines City has a 30-day cancellation option if unsatisfied with results after the first year.
The city is eager to get the portfolio process started as they prepare for big retail events in Orlando and Las Vegas in the coming months.
Due to the urgency of the upcoming events, the commission voted unanimously to move ahead with the project, despite an emailed request from Commissioner Anne Huffman, who along with Mayor Morris West, was absent from the meeting, to delay until all were in attendance.
During the city manager’s report, he shared that Haines City is in line for $5.8 million for infrastructure improvements through the state Legislature.
The Florida House and Senate have both approved the dollars, but the funding still needs to get past Gov. Ron DeSantis who could line item veto the funds.
The approval for funds follow multiple trips to Tallahassee by Assistant City Manager Joanna Abernathy, Mayor Morris West, and City Commissioner Jayne Hall to present the city’s need to the Florida Legislature.
If approved, the funds will in large part be used for the city’s proposed new water treatment facility.
“I’m very proud of that team and want to thank them,” Dean said.
The other items on the agenda passed unanimously as well, with the exception of items 7d and 8j.
Agenda item 7d, ordinance 22-1792, concerned amendments to the former Whittier Heights, now Cedar Crossing. Because the proposed amendments required a super majority vote, which was not possible given the absences of Huffman and Mayor West, the commission moved the vote to a special meeting on Monday, April 4.
During the April 4 meeting, the commission will also move forward with agenda item 8j, the annual evaluation of City Clerk Erica Anderson. The commission felt that it was important for all members to be in attendance to properly review Anderson’s performance.
Commissioner and Vice-Mayor Horace West stated that the commission should consider making the changes to Anderson’s pay in step with the evaluation.
The meeting also featured a proclamation that March 2022 celebrate the 50th anniversary of Meals on Wheels of Polk County.
Vice Mayor Horace West served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer during his youth.
“It helped shape my giving back,” Horace West said.