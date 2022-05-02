A Haines City man was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday after he shot and killed a man after an argument at a local bar.
Joshua Badillo, 31, of Haines City, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
An argument at the Shady Cove Bar & Grill in the Haines City area on Sunday afternoon, May 1, turned deadly when gunshots were exchanged, leaving one dead and another injured.
Badillo, who was also injured, was captured at his home by Polk County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting.
A 54-year-old Plant City man was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, but passed away after he arrived.
A 32-year-old man from Lakeland was also taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin, and he is listed in stable condition.
“From everything we’re seeing, the suspect instigated everything, pestering the group repeatedly. He shot one man, then got into a gunfight with another…all, basically over nothing. It’s absolutely senseless,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Deputies responded to the scene at about 5:12 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot in the parking lot.
According to witnesses, Badillo, who was a frequent visitor at Shady Cove, got into a verbal disturbance with members of a motorcycle group. The disturbance calmed down and the group went to an outside bar area, and then Badillo went out and began harassing them some more, and was asked to leave, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
As Badillo was walking across the parking lot toward his truck and words were still being exchanged, Badillo turned back toward the group, pushed past several people and shot the 32-year old victim.
The 54-year old victim immediately ran outside from the bar and shot at Badillo, who retreated to his vehicle. The two men continued shooting at each other as Badillo drove away.
After Badillo was captured, he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and currently remains hospitalized in stable condition.