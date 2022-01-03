A Haines City man is wanted for a murder that occurred just after midnight on New Year’s Day.
Jeffery Jerome Bouiye, 42, is being charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony offense and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bouiye fatally shot Michael Andre Jackson, 47, near North 12th Street and Avenue I before 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Jackson was driven to AdventHealth Heart of Florida with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medical staff pronounced Jackson dead before 1 a.m. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses. According to witnesses, Bouiye was angry with Jackson because he believed Jackson was involved with a female Bouiye had been dating. Jackson did not want to be involved in the argument and began to walk away. Bouiye pulled out a handgun and shot Jackson multiple times. Bouiye then entered a vehicle and fled the scene. Bouiye remains at large as the investigation continues. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip via the web at www.p3tips.com.
“This killer needs to be off the streets,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “If anyone knows anything about this murder and/or can assist in locating the suspect, please contact us or Crime Stoppers.”