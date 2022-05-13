The Haines City City Commission voted 4-1 to terminate City Manager Edward Dean without cause during a special meeting on Thursday (May 12) afternoon.
Commissioner Roy Tyler was the dissenting vote.
Interim City Manager James Elensky will continue in the role until further notice, but not expected to exceed four weeks.
There will be a city manager discussion on the agenda for the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting on June 2.
According to the memorandum prepared for the special meeting by City Attorney Fred Reilly, terminating Dean without cause has the following impact to the city’s budget: severance pay of $59,615 leave pay (sick/vacation/holiday) of $8,644 and a retirement contribution of $9,389 in pre-taxed dollars.
However, those figures were calculated as of May 2 and may differ slightly given the later termination date.
Dean’s original contract with the city was signed on Sept. 21, 2021, and was for the five-year period from Oct. 18, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2026 or until termination.
His base salary upon hire was $155,000. His employment agreement also stipulated a retirement contribution from the city of 15 percent of his annual salary.