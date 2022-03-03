Newly hired city manager Edward Walker Dean appeared to breathe a sigh of relief after not being terminated on Feb. 22 in Haines City.
Dean was accused of upsetting a city developer and of using the city credit card fairly regularly to conduct city business at area restaurants. His voice was caught on audio recorded by the city clerk, who was sitting next to Dean at the time.
“I thought I was gone,” Dean said after the meeting ended. “I thought I was gone for sure.”
After a three-hour special call meeting, Mayor Morris West and his fellow commissioners walked off the dais without officially adjourning the meeting.
Commissioner Roy Tyler appeared to allege that area developers were getting “sweetheart deals” in Haines City and that developers were attempting to get Dean fired.
Garrett Kinney, of Feltrim Developments, has invested around $200 million in Haines City. He and his staff have a Memorandum of Understanding with the city to build a new city annex to city hall.
Kinney's lawyer threatened to sue the city for defamation after the meeting because Dean allegedly said Kinney did not have the means to complete the city hall annex project.
Dean admitted that he was unaware that the city had a MOU with Feltrim at the time he proposed adding two new floors to the building without any consultation from the commission. The city recently got an invoice for a few hundred thousand dollars from an area architect over Dean's mistake.
Kinney said on Feb. 8 he and Dean were supposed to have an in-person meeting after Dean asked to discuss “us all working together.” Kinney alleged that Dean never showed up for the meeting.
“I feel very let down,” Kinney said.
The mayor said two developers have told him that they will no longer meet with Dean without the mayor being present. The mayor did not specifically name Kinney.
Commissioners Anne Huffman and Jayne Hall attempted to have Dean fired. Huffman claimed she was going to file an ethics complaint against any city commissioner who did not vote to terminate Dean.
“Be my guest, go right ahead,” Tyler told Huffman.
Tyler filed a motion not to take any action against Dean roughly two-and-a-half-hours into the special call meeting.
“I'm trying to resist this torture,” Tyler said.
The mayor and Vice Mayor Horace West voted with Tyler and Dean wound up keeping his job. Commissioner Jayne Hall voted with Huffman.
Emotions were on full display.
Dean was given an opportunity to explain why he should not be fired. Dean appeared to list excuses.
“(At the time I was hired I knew) I was lacking a deputy city manager, an assistant city manager, my fire chief resigned, I had to hire a deputy fire chief,” Dean said. “I'm still looking for a deputy infrastructure director. I had to hire a finance director and then I had to re-recruit him because he was actually going to leave. I have a deputy finance director who hopefully will be starting. I had to recruit a HR (human resources) director as well as a HR manager. That is 10 positions that needed to be filled from the get go.”
In reference to Huffman's allegation that Dean was signing city contracts without any review from the city attorney or the city commission, Dean appeared to be disrespectful.
“The vast majority if not all of them were meritless,” Dean said. “This is gotcha politics... If there is something I did to her I apologize.”
The city attorney later said that some of the allegations had merit, specifically that some contracts were never reviewed by anybody, nor were some put out to bid. Huffman alleged one vendor was a lobbyist friend of Dean.
The mayor and Huffman repeatedly asked Dean not to keep referring to Huffman as madame Huffman. Dean continued using various titles when speaking to Huffman.
In reference to Jayne Hall voting to terminate Dean, he said that surprised him.
“It was an overnight thing,” Dean said. “It's kind of stunning to me. The same thing with Commissioner Hall. Her and I (small pause) I thought we had a great relationship. We had communicated. We had gone out. We have had dinner a couple of times recently. All I ask for is a fair opportunity... This is fundamentally not fair.”
Dean's first day of employment was Oct. 18. City residents paid $20 so his city card could be shipped overnight.
“The city manager has no idea how to run a city of this size,” Huffman said.
Both commissioners Hall and Tyler ate dinner after hours with Dean.
“I did eat at restaurants he likes to eat at,” Hall said. “I also have the receipts. I did not pay with my city card.”
Tyler said he paid his bill as well.
Vice Mayor Horace West is retiring and is not running for re-election. Theoretically his replacement in April could be the deciding vote on whether Dean remains the city manager.