Mayor Anne Huffman has scheduled a special meeting of the Haines City City Commission for Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m.
Huffman notified City Clerk Erica Anderson, Deputy City Clerk Erica Sanchez, Interim City Manager James Elensky, Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor and City Attorney Fred Reilly of the meeting via email on Tuesday morning.
Huffman directed the City Clerk’s office to notify the Vice Mayor and other Commissioners of the special meeting.
Due to the Government in the Sunshine Law, Huffman can not correspond directly with her fellow commissioners.
The special meeting will include only a discussion about the City Clerk. The subitems to be placed on the agenda for discussion include the city clerk employment agreement, the complaint letter and email from the Supervisor of Elections and the list of missing minutes as of May 11 provided by Technology Management Director Brian Ross.