Haines City Mayor Morris West honored about two dozen law enforcement officers, deputies and helicopter crew members for bravery during a City Commission meeting on Aug. 19.
Two dozen - that is how many officers and deputies respond when a homeless man tries to run over two Haines City Police Department officers and a HCPD K-9 officer with a stolen car, and later, after crashing twice, trying to break into the mayor's house during the attempted getaway.
“As a former law enforcement officer, I have long known the sacrifice required by the men and women who protect this community,” West said. “During the early morning hours, I saw that sacrifice from a different vantage point as our officers and their partners showed tenacious resolve to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.”
The mayor honored the officers and deputies present “for your professionalism and bravery to serve as peace makers in the face of danger. You are an asset to this community and an integral part of what makes our city great. You make me proud to be your mayor. Thank you for all of your sacrifices and keep up the outstanding work.”
Those honored included 11 Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies, six HCPD officers, a Lake Hamilton Police Department officer and four helicopter staff with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place in June. The homeless man is still incarcerated with no bond.
Haines City Police Department Officer William Tucker reportedly caught Matthew Swett, 31, stealing from a housing subdivision under construction. After seeing the red and blue lights start to flash, Swett reportedly attempted to drive his vehicle into Tucker. Swett lost control of his vehicle twice during his getaway attempt.
After the first crash, the driver allegedly attempted to back over K9 officer “Cash” and his handler K-9 Officer Joseph Elam who had to yank on Cash's leash hard to prevent the K9 from getting hit.
After the second crash, Swett reportedly fled into a wooded area with his girlfriend before his car caught fire. The couple wound up trying to hide by breaking into the home of Haines City Mayor Morris West.
HCPD K9 Cash, who was not seriously hurt that night, wound up biting Swett in the mayor's screened porch area of his house, allowing other officers to handcuff and jail him.
Swett had an active warrant for grand theft at the time of his arrest. Swett was also in possession of prescription drugs, for which he has no prescription, at the time of the apprehension. He was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida to be treated for the dog bite.
The girlfriend was identified as a homeless woman named Kaila Ellig, 32, of Davenport.
Neither the vehicle nor the tag were registered to the suspects. Swett has not had a valid driver’s license since 2017. Swett’s criminal history includes robbery, burglary, dealing in stolen property, drug, and driving offenses. Ellig has been charged in the past with grand theft, fraud, and drug possession.
“This was fantastic police work by our officers and surrounding law enforcement partners,” Haines Police Department Interim Chief Loyd Stewart said. “Because of their efforts, no one was seriously hurt and one very dangerous man and his accomplice are in jail.”
Haines City was recently re-accredited and identified as one of the safest cities in Polk County based on FBI crime statistics. Crime is down 22 percent compared to last year and violent crime is down 6.4 percent, Stewart said during a recent city commission presentation.