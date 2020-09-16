The Florida League of Cities, an organization that aims to be the voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced recently that Haines City Mayor Morris West had been appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities’ 2020-21 Legislative Policy Committee.
Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice-chairs and members are appointed annually by the League’s president. Florida League of Cities President Tony Ortiz, a commissioner for the City of Orlando, made the appointments for this term.
As a Legislative Policy Committee member, West will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session — as well as to help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation.
“It is an honor to serve on the Florida League of Cities’ Legislative Policy Committee for this coming year,” West said. “I look forward to the opportunity to represent Haines City and to advocate for policies that will enhance the quality of life for all residents of our great city. FLC continues to be champion for Home Rule and an invaluable resource for municipalities to show strength in numbers.”
A graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and the prestigious FBI National Academy, West spent more than 20 years in law enforcement, ascending to the position of Chief of the Haines City Police Department before retirement.
Elected in 2016, West is in his second term as a member of the Haines City City Commission. He has served as Mayor of Haines City since May 2018.
For a complete list of committee members, as well as more information on each committee and the League’s legislative policy development process, visit flcities.com/advocacy-pages/resources-tools/policy-committees.