HAINES CITY – College seniors look forward to graduation day for many obvious reasons.
Perhaps the foremost reason is that, after at least 14 years of school, classes are finally over. From the actual commencement ceremonies to the dubbers and get-togethers that accompany them, college graduation can be a time where lifelong memories are made.
But, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, those memories won’t be created for 2020 spring college graduates. Because of safety complications, gone are the crowded ceremonies held in arenas, auditoriums and stadiums.
According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, during the 2019-20 academic year, the following degrees were expected to be awarded: 989,000 associate’s degrees; 1,975,000 bachelor’s degrees; 820,000 master’s degrees; and 184,000 doctoral degrees.
Two of those degrees awarded were to two young adults originally from Haines City: Anna Holt and Kelsey (Lawhorn) Smith.
Anna received a bachelor’s degree in international and global studies, with minors in French and business, from Elon University in North Carolina. Anna is the daughter of Dave Holt and Nadine Pantano, the owners and operators of Oak Ridge Funeral Homes in Haines City and Winter Haven.
Kelsey earned her pharmaceutical doctorate from the University of Florida and is the daughter of Heidi Lawhorn and the late Tim Lawhorn.
For Anna, the stay-at-home order came during spring break, so she traveled back to North Carolina where she spent the next six weeks or so finishing up classes and spending time with her roommate.
“I tried to mentally prepare myself (while) driving back to North Carolina on what was going on with the pandemic,” Anna said. “Plus, I was actively thinking about how to keep myself safe.”
Once spring break was over, Anna said the school instituted weekly informational messages for the students.
“Every Monday, (students) were updated about what was going on, but Elon just kept postponing and postponing a decision about commencement,” Anna said. “Finally, they just told us (the first week of May) that there wouldn’t be a ceremony.”
She and five other friends were part of a close-knit group that provided support to one another for the last four years. A few weeks ago, those six girls got together to have their graduation photos taken on campus.
Graduation photos, of course, are a popular way graduates are celebrating around the country. In spite of COVID-19, 71 percent of college students still plan on taking graduation photos, 47 percent still plan to send graduation announcements and 39 percent will have a virtual graduation party.
Nadine said that since she and Anna both like to travel, they will probably take a trip together as soon as air travel becomes doable.
Kelsey carries on a tradition of being a pharmacist in the Lawhorn family. Her great-grandfather Evan “Babe” Stanford Lawhorn and his two brothers — Irdie and Skip — opened a drug store in Haines City decades ago. Her grandfather was Keith Lawhorn, Sr. who was also a pharmacist and worked in town.
For Kelsey and other UF grads, a tele-graduation ceremony is planned soon and a formal commencement is scheduled for Aug. 3.
“If everything stays clear, our class will graduate with the graduating summer class,” Kelsey said. “At first it didn’t bother me, but it has become disheartening not to have that closure.”
Kelsey’s family is unsure of their plans, but will celebrate sometime down the road. Kelsey, 27, committed to Lee Health in Fort Myers for her residency and she and her husband just moved there.
Before they left, she was able to spend some time with her support system of friends. Ever the optimist, she says she is trying to remain positive about the entire situation.
“I accomplished my goal,” Kelsey said. “I’ve had closure with my friends plus it’s not really goodbye anyway – it’s just ‘see ya later.’”