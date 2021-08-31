Recently-resigned Haines City Finance Director Shantavia Conner, on temporary contract with the city, gave her final budget workshop in Haines City on Aug. 5.
Conner said the city has very little debt now but that will not be the case soon.
“If every resident out of the goodness of their hearts gave the city $2,000, we would be debt free,” Conner said.
But in fiscal year 2021-22, the city of Haines City will be spending around $17 million more than was spent in fiscal year 2020-21. Most of that increase will be spent on water infrastructure that is falling apart and antiquated based on regular pollution reports to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and past public statements by city staff.
Total budgeted city expenses for next year are $107 million, Conner said. Of that, $47 million is budgeted for water and sewer expenses. Last year, city leaders spent $90.8 million.
Several months ago, staff estimated it would cost city taxpayers $22 million to build a Lower Floridan Aquifer wellfield inside Haines City limits. Water that far down is salty, and it costs more to treat the water. Some Haines City residents will see higher water bills in the coming years – likely residents who use the most.
If the city of Haines City become an active member and participant in the Polk Regional Water Cooperative, the cost for future water supplies was estimated to be less than $22 million, according to statistics. City Commission members chose to spend more so that the city would own the new water infrastructure. But there is no guarantee that the Southwest Florida Water Management District board will approve a permit to suck substantial amounts of water from deep under Haines City.
That may be the case because the PRWC water will be piped through Haines City and already has a SWFWMD permit. (One of the PRWC wellfields is about to be near Lake Wales. Water from that future desalination plant will be piped through Haines City to serve the Four Corners area.)
The fiscal year 2021-22 budget first hearing is Sept. 9. The second and final hearing is Sept. 23. City Commission members have proposed a slight tax increase. Around $470,000 of taxes will be collected next year compared to this year.
Legally, the commissioners are not allowed to collect more than that next year, but it is still technically possible for residents to convince their leaders to reduce the amount of taxes collected next year.
The proposed tax rate is 7.5895 mils. To collect the same amount of money that was collected last year, the millage rate would need to be 7.3014 mils (also known as the rollback rate).
Sixty percent of Haines City residents paid less than 500 in taxes this year, Conner said.
Conner gave her resignation notice after former City Manager Deric Feacher was hired to lead the city of Daytona Beach into the future. Conner has since been named finance director for the City of Kissimmee.
“Excellent work from your whole department,” Commissioner Roy Tyler said.