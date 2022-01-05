The city of Haines City will soon be able to add another top-notch amenity to the community.
Demolition was expected to be completed in December for the Ember Dog Park on Lily Avenue. The demolition included the removal of asphalt and lime rock. Fill dirt will be added to level the site. A final topographic survey was scheduled for Dec. 26 and the design phase will be completed within five weeks of that survey.
The city has an approved agreement in place with a firm for design, construction documents, civil engineering and permitting following the completion of the survey.
Once that is completed, bids will be solicited through the city's Request for Proposal (RFP) process. After the bidding process is done, recommendations will be made to the City Commission for approval for the construction of the project.
The park will be named after Haines City Fire Department's beloved fire dog Ember. Ember was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 2018. To prevent pain and suffering, the department made the difficult decision to let her go. Haines City firefighters rescued Ember in 2010 after they found her tied to a tree. She joined the department as a fire dog and became a beloved figure in the community. It is only fitting that this park for canines be named the Ember Dog Park, city officials said.
For more information, contact the Haines City Parks & Recreation at 863-421-3700.